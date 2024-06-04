Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks and wide variety of eats and treats, announced the launch of its new summer lineup, highlighting the refreshing, vibrant and juicy flavor of peach. This one-of-a-kind lineup combines new and existing Ziggi’s Coffee ingredients designed to add a burst of summery delight to every customer’s day.

To make the summer even sweeter, Ziggi’s Coffee also announced a special sweepstakes in partnership with the Palisade Peach Festival. From Tuesday, June 4 through Monday, July 8, customers can enter for a chance to win a weekend getaway to Palisade, Colorado to attend the 56th annual Palisade Peach Festival. One lucky winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two including a three-night hotel stay, transportation, airfare, two weekend passes to the festival and dining experiences from Thursday, August 15 to Sunday, August 18. To enter, contestants can create a rewards account through the Ziggi’s Coffee Loyalty Program and use it to purchase one of the summer peach menu items or follow @Ziggis_Coffee on Instagram and tag a friend in the comment section of a sweepstakes post. For more information visit https://www.ziggiscoffee.com/db/other-pages/sweepstakes.html.

Specifically, the Ziggi’s Coffee peach summer menu items include:

Peach Mango Paradise Fresherz – A lightly caffeinated iced treat featuring the divine flavors of peach and mango, topped with mango pieces. Available in 16oz, 20oz, 24oz, 32oz sizes starting at $4.95.

Just Peachy Energy Infusion – A refreshing Energy Infusion featuring the perfectly ripe combination of peach, passion fruit, white chocolate and Ziggi’s Energy. Available in 16oz, 20oz, 24oz, 32oz sizes starting at $4.95.

Sparkling Peach Lemonade Boba – A refreshing lemonade featuring the invigorating flavors of sparkling peach and lemonade with the poppin’ sensation of peach boba. This limited time offering adds a playful burst of juicy flavor to summer days. Available in kidZone (without Boba) and in 16oz, 20oz, 24oz, 32oz sizes starting at $2.50.

Peach Cobbler Muffin Top – A sweet snack packed with real peaches and topped with a brown sugar and cinnamon crumble. This limited-time treat is the perfect companion to the peach beverages, providing a satisfying snack, available for $3.99.

“We’re excited to offer customers a one-of-a-kind peach lineup just in time for the summer months,” says Brandon Knudsen, CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “While Georgia may be the first to come to mind when one thinks of peaches, our home state of Colorado actually sources some of the best in the world! We thought we’d sweeten the deal with our new peach products and offer our customers a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Colorado’s renowned Palisade Peach Festival, where peach-lovers can experience the refreshing, extra juicy and sweet flavors of Palisade peaches.”

Since its founding in 2004, Ziggi’s Coffee has dedicated itself to delivering superior products and service in a unique and convenient way. The brand continues to innovate its menu, creating novelty beverages and food items each season to spark joy and satisfy customer demand. Today, Ziggi’s Coffee has grown to 88 drive-thru and coffee shop locations throughout the country, bringing a warm and welcoming place where communities can connect over familiar flavors and new favorites.