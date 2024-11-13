Subway revealed Tuesday an updated store prototype designed to increase customer convenience and raise franchisee profitability.

The new iteration, Fresh Forward 2.0, is a follow-up to the Fresh Forward design released in 2017. The original version featured changes to nearly all of the guest-facing areas of the dining space and the service areas, including new flooring, furniture, wall coverings, counter equipment, and ceiling and lighting elements. Since it launched, more than 20,000 restaurants across the globe—including 10,000-plus in North America—have undergone remodels or built new locations in this modern image.

The Fresh Forward 2.0 design amplifies Subway’s brand personality and adds vibrant décor elements, such as bold wall graphics, localized messages and signage, elevated lighting, and warmer wood tones.

MORE: Subway’s Global Growth Strategy Expands its Horizons

It also accelerates the company’s digital journey with self-service kiosks, order ready screens, and kitchen display systems, features that are still in the testing stage. Global and North American digital sales increased double digits in 2023, thanks in large part to the chain’s loyalty program, Subway MVP Rewards.

“When Subway first launched Fresh Forward, it was more than just a remodel—it was a complete refresh and a competitive necessity for attracting guests and building pride among our restaurant teams,” Mike Kehoe, global chief development officer, said in a statement. “Fresh Forward 2.0 is an exciting evolution of the design, ensuring we continue to future proof our business and deliver on our brand promises of experience and convenience for both our guests and franchisees.”

The design will begin rolling out in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Panama, and Australia in the coming months.

Subway said the new prototype has been tested across all of its global regions and it has received “overwhelmingly” positive feedback from customers, franchisees, and employees. During testing, guests said the updated design “significantly” increases their likelihood to dine in and return to a Subway restaurant.

“Each restaurant design has represented a significant milestone for Subway, leading us to where we are today,” Kehoe said. “Fresh Forward 2.0 stands out as a design with the potential to make the greatest impact on our guests and franchisees as it brings our marketing, culinary and digital efforts to the forefront.”

The announcement comes as Subway accelerates growth internationally. The brand has more than 10,000 units in its international pipeline from deals struck over the past three years. The stores are the result of more than 20 master franchise agreements. These commitments cover more than 40 percent of the new openings in 2024. Seven master franchise deals have been signed this year, consisting of new entry into Paraguay and Mongolia, and significant expansion in Europe, South America, and Central America.

Subway has nearly 37,000 restaurants worldwide, making it the third-largest restaurant chain in the world, trailing McDonald’s and Starbucks. In 2023, the sandwich giant experienced positive global net growth for the first time since 2016 because of its international segment. Domestically, unit count has declined by roughly 7,000 shops since the beginning of 2016.

The brand’s global same-store sales rose 6.4 percent in 2023 year-over-year. In North America, comps lifted 5.9 percent, with the top 75 percent (17,000 units) up 10.1 percent.

In April, Roark Capital officially closed its purchase of Subway, which was reportedly around $9.6 billion.

