    The 50 QSR Contenders for 2023

    These restaurant brands are looking to break through.

    Emerging Concepts | August 1, 2023 | QSR Staff
    Portillo's Chicago-style hot dog.
    Portillo's
    Portillo's recorded robust average-unit volumes in 2022.

    DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT HERE

    GO TO THE CHARTS:

     

    2022 ranking company category 2022 us systemwide sales millions 2022 average sales per unit thousands 2022 franchisedlicensed units 2022 company units 2022 total units total change in units from 2021
    1 Auntie Anne's Snack 667 707 1168 11 1179 34
    2 The Habit Burger 657 2006 52 286 338 31
    3 Smoothie King Snack 619 592 1048 55 1103 52
    4 Portillo's Snack 587 8500 0 73 73 4
    5 Steak 'n Shake Burger 573 1670 306 173 479 -18
    6 Captain D's Seafood 553 1084 224 309 533 -2
    7 Sweetgreen* Salad 539 2900 0 186 186 36
    8 Einstein Bros. Snack 520 1065 370 323 693 8
    9 Potbelly Sandwich 499 1159 45 384 429 -14
    10 Hungry Howie's Pizza 479 894 536 0 536 2
    11 Taco John's Global 424 1800 361 7 368 -5
    12 Schlotzsky’s Sandwich 346 1102 299 27 326 -21
    13 Cicis Pizza Pizza 340 1200 265 14 279 -12
    14 Slim Chickens Chicken 314 2430 134 9 143 32
    15 Krystal Burger 309 1400 110 182 292 2
    16 Chicken Salad Chick Chicken 307 1406 157 63 220 15
    17 Mountain Mike's Pizza 279 1098 265 0 265 19
    18 Penn Station Sandwich 264 844 318 1 319 8
    19 Smashburger Burger 262 1239 82 135 217 -2
    20 Cinnabon Snack 260 699 958 0 958 -8
    21 Wetzel's Pretzels Snack 231 856 322 38 360 17
    22 Sbarro Pizza 226 689 202 149 351 36
    23 Kona Ice Snack 225 125 1491 19 1150 133
    24 Newk's Eatery Sandwich 215 2175 72 27 99 6
    25 L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Global 199 928 215 0 215 6
    26 Bonchon Chicken 194 1680 117 5 122 7
    27 Waba Grill Global 175 915 186 5 191 0
    28 Playa Bowls Snack 156 1190 136 27 163 35
    29 bb.q Chicken Chicken 150 1140 124 2 126 38
    30 TOUS les JOURS Snack 131 1700 84 2 86 14
    31 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Snack 118 577 159 1 160 -1
    32 Velvet Taco Global 100 4117 2 32 34 6
    33 Gong cha Snack 83 447 186 3 189 48
    34 Handel’s Snack 82 976 89 5 94 20
    35 Toppers Pizza Pizza 82 1183 46 27 73 3
    36 Bubbakoo's Burritos Global 80 1078 86 12 98 35
    37 Dog Haus Snack 70 1576 50 1 51 2
    38 Pokeworks Global 56 1049 47 7 54 5
    39 PJ's Coffee Snack 56 657 134 13 147 16
    40 HTeaO Snack 49 1131 44 3 47 26
    41 Jeremiah's Italian Ice Snack 42 576 78 19 97 37
    42 Rusty Taco Global 39 1124 33 1 34 -2
    43 Pickleman's Sandwich 35 1442 24 0 24 3
    44 Great Greek Global 34 1589 22 6 28 6
    45 Dunn Brothers Coffee Snack 30 520 53 4 57 -5
    46 Killer Burger Burger 21 1300 7 12 19 3
    47 Wing Snob Chicken 20 900 25 0 25 7
    48 Rise Southern Biscuits Snack 14 955 12 3 15 3
    49 Pepper Lunch Global 8 1600 6 0 6 0
    50 Smalls Sliders Burger 7 2582 4 2 6 4

     

    About the QSR 50/

    The QSR 50 is an annual ranking of limited-service restaurant companies by U.S. system-wide sales. QSR magazine collected information directly from restaurant companies from March to May 2023, and also partnered with Circana, a leading adviser on the complexity of consumer behavior. Circana leveraged multiple data products and services from its research product portfolio, combined with experienced analyst estimates. Sales estimates represent each chain’s total U.S. system for the year ending December 2022, and were anchored on CREST, Circana’s flagship syndicated study of consumer purchases of restaurant prepared meals, snacks, and beverages. Unit counts source to the fall 2022 release of Circana’s ReCount service, a census of chains and independent restaurant locations regularly updated since 1988. Today, ReCount provides unit counts and trends for over 1.2 million foodservice operators. These primary sources, combined with other proprietary Circana data, public reporting, and analysis, generate this new, industry-standard restaurant ranking.

    * indicates figures estimated by QSR and Circana.

    The Contenders

    From legacy chains to rising upstarts, here’s a look at 50 brands ready to break through in the coming years. All information in this chart, except for where * is indicated, was submitted directly to QSR magazine. The list was ranked by total systemwide sales from the pool of submissions.

    read more