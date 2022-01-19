Del Taco Energizes Expansion with 'Fresh Flex' Prototype

Del Taco’s journey toward a new prototype began in 2018, back when the fast casual was determined to create a design that’s aesthetically reflective of its cultural relevancy and culinary innovation.

Much work was completed through 2019, but the taco chain hit the pause button once the pandemic arrived. The roughly 600-unit chain reset expectations and made sure the prototype was more adaptive and reactive to COVID impacts.

As a result, Del Taco landed on Fresh Flex, with the first ground-up double-drive thru location debuting in Orlando in mid-December. One of the drive-thru lanes is for digital orders, and the front of the restaurant features a mobile pickup locker.

The fast casual chose the name “Fresh Flex” for two specific reasons, says Jeff Little, Del Taco’s senior vice president of development. One is to invoke the restaurant’s fresh food through light green coloring, animations of the sun against contrasting grey and white walls, and a “fun, airy environment.”

The other reason—and most important to franchisees—is to explain the prototype’s ability to fit on multiple pieces of land, from a 1,1150-square-foot drive-thru-only design to a 2,300-square-foot building with a full dining room.

“We wanted to be very flexible with the perspective of real estate and what real estate availability was going to be coming out of the pandemic and thinking about just making sure that our franchisees and us on the company side had the ability to really be very opportunistic as you thought about locations for us moving forward,” Little says.

In the past, a typical Del Taco restaurant needed about 25,000 square feet of land, but the Fresh Flex design allows the chain to build on space as small as 13,000 square feet. Little says this affords Del Taco the ability to infill many existing markets and take advantage of an array of situations, like inline, endcap drive-thru, and second-generation buildings.

CEO John Cappasola says one of the key strategies is leveraging the entrepreneurial spirit of franchisees, who can now use the menu of venues to find more opportunities.

“They can take that entrepreneurial perspective to how they're going to access trade areas in their markets obviously where you may have had trade areas that you didn't have access to before because they were built out and you had to wait for someone to close or you have to wait for something to happen in that trade area to get the size parcel that you needed to build the restaurant,” Cappasola says. “Those things are going to become easier and have become easier now with Fresh Flex.”