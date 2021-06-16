Despite Pandemic, Chicken Salad Chick Doesn't Miss a Beat

Being shut down for selling chicken salad door to door is a great motivator to start a restaurant empire. This is what co-founders Stacy and her late husband, Kevin Brown, proved in 2008 when they launched Chicken Salad Chick in Auburn, Alabama.

Stacy was a recently divorced mother of three while Kevin was just laid off as a software salesman. When the health department stopped Stacy from selling her kitchen-made specialty, she turned her love of chicken salad into a restaurant.

Now, Chicken Salad Chick serves its 12 flavors in 17 states with more than 190 locations as the first, and only, chicken salad-centric franchise in America.

Chicken, in general, has received ample love of late in quick service, fueled by the industry’s sandwich craze. What was once hailed as the year of the chicken in 2018 has become nearly an era of extended sales growth thanks to Popeyes igniting the so-called “chicken sandwich wars.”

But Chicken Salad Chick capitalized on the phenomenon while finding a specific niche of Southern inspired chicken salad, reaching a 300 percent increase in unit counts and around 447 percent increase in system sales over five years.

“There are restaurant concepts that are born every day, and everybody tries to grow,” Chicken Salad Chick CEO Scott Deviney says. “A lot of them are hard to differentiate. And the one thing about Chicken Salad Chick is, it was so differentiated because no one was selling chicken salad as the primary center of the plate or primary protein at all.”

Of the 12 different chicken salad flavors, there is one for everyone’s palate. From Jalapeno Holly, Fruity Fran and Sassy Scotty, each flavor has a character, making the menu fun and unique, Deviney says.

Deviney says the chicken category blew up in part due to the healthy and versatile role chicken can play in a diet. Being healthier than many red meat alternatives with the ability to be grilled and fried in several formats, it’s sparked a bevy of innovation. Chicken Salad Chick is seizing an opportunity where comfort food and the chicken category merge.

Deviney joined Chicken Salad Chick in 2015. At the time, there were 32 restaurants open with eight company stores and 24 franchise locations, a far cry from the more than 190 restaurant fronts the brand operates now.

Chicken Salad Chick is set to open its 16th restaurant this year, adding onto its growth across Texas to Florida to Illinois.

To push forward growth, Deviney says brand awareness has been integral. Building a large visible sign on a busy street is one of the best marketing tools out there, he adds. The word of mouth that spreads when new people are introduced to the concept has also been beneficial in bringing in customers.