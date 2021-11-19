Fuzzy's Taco Shop Lays Out Plan for Experiential Empire

Paul Damico has more than 35 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, but the vibe, culture, and camaraderie of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is stronger than anything he’s seen.

“When the corporate team and the franchisees’ rally cry is ‘make every day badass,’ that leads you to make certain decisions on how you thrive within that culture,” says Damico, who was named CEO of the 150-unit fast casual in August.

The culture is so unique that Damico and Aziz Hashim, founder and managing partner of Fuzzy’s majority owner NRD Capital, felt the brand could serve as the foundation of a larger, multi-brand company. The executives recognized that Fuzzy’s identity went beyond food; it’s about the overall atmosphere that guests seek, including the patio, bar, and dining room.

That’s the scope in which Fuzzy’s and NRD will seek acquisitions in the near future, and it will do so under newly formed platform Experiential Brands, with Damico serving as lead executive.

“As we think about potential acquisitions, they are going to have some kind of experience component to them,” Damico says. “They could be in the fast-casual space, it could be in the casual-dining space, it could be in the quick-service space, although there's very few brands out there today that have an experience when you think about quick-service. But any of those different categories are possible for us.”

“I think for us, what is the experience that can be created in a concept and does that fit with this new filter, if you will, of making sure that there's an experience along with the fantastic food,” he continues.

Damico isn’t sure yet how many restaurants Experiential Brands will ultimately seek, but he knows there’s a significant number of concepts—whether young and emerging or well-defined and mature—that are looking for growth capital or an M&A deal. At any given time, the CEO and his team are looking at two or three brands.

Aside from Damico being named CEO of Experiential Brands, no incremental resources have been brought in, but the industry veteran expects that to change as the platform scales. Experiential’s intention will be to keep core values in place for any acquired brand, including marketing, operations, and training. However, there will be opportunities to spread services like accounting, IT, and legal throughout the company.

“It's all about the brand that we acquire,” Damico says. “Fuzzy’s is poised for great growth right now. We don't know what that next brand is. And so we've got to evaluate not just the brand, but what is the infrastructure that comes with that brand and how might we use that to help Fuzzy’s or how we might choose not to use it and bring in new talent. That's the fun part of the acquisition strategy.”

Damico says his experience with bigger parent companies equips him with the requisite knowledge to build Experiential Brands. The executive previously served as president of North America for Focus Brands, a concept that operates Carvel, Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Moe’s, McAlister’s, Jamba, and Schlotzsky’s.

He also briefly worked as CEO of Global Franchise Group, which operated Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker. The company was purchased by FAT Brands for $442.5 million earlier in 2021.

“I got my MBA in pandemic management from Global Franchise Group, but my 13 years at Focus Brands will surely play a role in how we put together and grow Experiential,” Damico says.