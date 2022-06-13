Iron Chef Jose Garces' Buena Onda is Ready to Go National

Chef Jose Garces’ Buena Onda is kicking off a franchising program this summer, a goal the James Beard Award winner has had since the restaurant’s inception in 2015.

The difference now is the partnership with Ballard Brands, which bought Garces Restaurant Group out of bankruptcy for $8 million in July 2018. Garces and the new owner teamed up to form a new entity, IdEATion Hospitality, with the chef serving as chief culinary officer. Through this partnership, the two sides spent years laying the groundwork for Buena Onda’s expansion.

In addition to Garces’ group of restaurants, Ballard also owns WOW American Eats and PJ’s Coffee, a franchise that added 62 agreements last year and opened more than 40 new locations across 2020 and 2021. David Q. Mesa Jr., the company’s chief development officer, says Buena Onda’s revenues and investment level portends similar growth and success. But for him, as simple as it sounds, one taste of the menu is convincing enough.

“It really does come back to the product,” explains Garces, echoing Mesa's point. “And when we were thinking about the concept and looking around the competitive landscape in the Mexican fast-casual quick-serve model, I did notice that there was certainly a gap in quality of product, flavors, and just execution and really being able to bring some of these unique recipes as well as homemade touches to a scalable model.”

“ … We have a customized press that presses out the tortillas, and it's really again those little details that makes a difference in something that's just mediocre or for a great product,” he adds.

The selections are inspired by Mexico’s Baja peninsula, including fish tacos (house-made flour tortilla, chipotle remoulade, avocado, red cabbage slaw, scallions) that are fried or glazed with tequila lime. There’s also a lineup of burritos and bowls, and starters such as nachos, tortilla soup, and quesadillas. The beverage menu features margaritas, draft beers, aguas frescas, and Mexican Coke.

“I actually just came there with my wife who tried it for the first time and she was blown away, and that truly is the differentiator that we think is going to take us to that next level,” Mesa says. “Obviously, chef Jose has a tremendous reputation in the culinary world. So we're excited for the partnership and to be able to take that and replicate that across the country.”

Buena Onda's opening seven years ago marked Garces’ first venture into fast casual and his 19th restaurant overall. The concept is based in Philadelphia on Callowhill Street, and two more are scheduled to open next month on North Radnor Chester Road and South 20th Street. Those will be corporate restaurants; two others are on the cusp of being announced, and they will be franchised locations owned by major foodservice management operators.