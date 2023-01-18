Through Evolution, Caribou Coffee Remains in the People Business

John Butcher didn’t need a pandemic to understand the stakes. Coffee has always been a frequency business with a narrow margin to get it right. But the locked-down world Caribou Coffee suddenly found itself in, alongside the foodservice field, narrowed things. That barista might be the only interaction somebody had all day.

“When I ask people, ‘why do you choose Caribou, there are so many options in your neighborhood?’ The No. 1 reason is the people,” the CEO and president says. “The No. 2 reason is our great products and the way they taste, and the fact that they’re made with real ingredients. But it’s always the people.”

Caribou Coffee’s rustic “Chalet” stores, complete with fireplaces and inviting “third-place” layouts, nurtured the notion going on 30 years. Yet the trick became, fueled by COVID, how the brand could achieve this as more and more of its business flooded into the drive-thru. Butcher, who joined the company in June 2017 and was promoted to CEO in January 2019, following 20 years at Target, says Caribou asked itself a question that dominoed as tech adoption soared, even ahead of COVID. “If we know we’re in a people-first business, where customer service and connection really matter, then how do we retain that same level of interaction and connection through the drive-thru window?” he says.

These were lead concerns as Caribou began designing its “Cabin” model, which arrived in 2019. The prototype began as a 600-square-foot drive-thru with a walk-up window (no indoor seating). There’s a full coffee bar, limited food menu, and outside patio seating/dining space. Five opened in late 2019, four in 2020, and 13 in 2021. The 30th company-run Cabin landed in October 2022.

The brand pressure tested it across the pandemic. The first five that opened in Q4 2019 witnessed average unit sales climb from $47,368 in January 2020 to $105,625 by December. For all of fiscal 2021, the units collected average gross sales of $1.116 million. The traditional drive-thru Chalet $1.070 million. The chalet boasted a loftier ceiling—the highest gross sales unit brought in $1.834 million—but a lower floor: the bottom gross sales unit earned $450,542. Those numbers were $1.439 million and $771,976 for the Cabin, respectively.

Also to note, the Cabin model ranges from $446,100 to $732,300 (excluding lease) to get open. The typical builds (1,600 to 1,800 square feet) are in the $722,100 to $1.146 million range. Additionally, Caribou offers kiosk coffeehouses typically operated at non-traditional sites. That runs $249,100 to $606,300. The initial franchise fee for the kiosk is $15,000 compared to $30,000 for the other two.

To date, Caribou’s Cabin format has been exclusively stand-alone buildings on developer lots, with a focus on street and traffic visibility. Chalets, which can include drive-thrus, generally open on the end of a strip or shipping center, or as a stand-alone.

Clearly, however, Caribou has appreciated success with the scaled-down, off-premises approach. And Butcher says it’s boiled down to holistic goals as well as operational ones. “How are we fast, efficient, accurate, of course, we have to be those things, they’re table stakes in our industry—but most importantly, if what sets us apart in the industry is our great culture and the way that we interact with our guests, how do you do that through the drive-thru window? We actually had to design a lot of the experience with that goal in mind,” he says.

It goes back to the early observation. In the morning daypart, even if you skirt the idea somebody might not interact with another person that entire day, coffee is still often a consumer’s first engagement outside of their household. “If you get someone’s day started off on the right foot, then we think that we have an opportunity for that person to go throughout their day with a little but more grace, a little bit more enthusiasm, and spark chain reactions of good in their community,” Butcher says. “And conversely, if we get it wrong—if we’re slow, inaccurate or rude, what a terrible way to start your morning.”

Kayleen Alexson, Caribou’s director of brand experience, calls this “day-making experiences.”

“We say often that something as small as a great cup of coffee in the morning or a kind interaction with our team can change the trajectory of a guest’s day,” she told QSR earlier. “And the way we operate our business can and should positively impact our global communities. Are we saying that coffee can change the world? No, we’re not. But the people connecting around that coffee just might.”