800 Degrees, Piestro Redefine Pizza-Making with New Concept

800 Degrees Go involves a new brick-and-mortar prototype that slices square footage to 1,500 to 2,00 square feet and lowers investment for operators. As for the ghost kitchens, the pizza chain has a deal in place with REEF Kitchens to open 500 delivery locations across the U.S., Canada, and other international markets in the next five years.
The two sides estimate that an 800 Degrees Go ecosystem (one kitchen and five pods) could cut labor costs in half compared to a traditional pizzeria, slice real estate costs by three points, and improve profit margin by 23 points. Piestro and 800 Degrees said the approximate investment would be $700,000 compared to $900,000 for a typical pizza concept, with the 800 Degrees Go concept taking one year to break-even and the traditional outlet needing 2.7 years on average.
To fuel growth, the companies are hoping to raise $10 million through crowdfunding investments. Investor perks include, 5 percent bonus shares for an investment of $1,500+, 10 percent bonus shares for $5,000+, 15 percent bonus shares for $10,000+, and 20 percent bonus shares for $20,000+.