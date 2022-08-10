Sweetgreen Cuts Corporate Staff to Protect Path to Profitability

Facing an increasingly strenuous macroeconomic environment, Sweetgreen revealed Tuesday that it’s cutting corporate staff and moving its West Coast headquarters.

The 170-unit fast casual reduced its restaurant support center roster by 5 percent, or about 20 people, and moved its Los Angeles office to a smaller, adjacent facility. Sweetgreen expects to incur charges of $500,000 to $800,000 in severance packages and $8.4 million to $9.9 million for the office move. Both maneuvers should generate about $4 million in annual cost savings. The company doesn't anticipate any more cuts for the remainder of 2022.

The decisions were an effort to “lower our operating expenses and protect our path to profitability,” said CFO Mitch Reback. For perspective, Sweetgreen swung an adjusted EBITDA of negative $7.4 million in the second quarter, compared to negative $13.8 million last year. Reback estimated Sweetgreen will break even on adjusted EBITDA in 2023 and reach positive territory sometime in early 2024.

Sweetgreen’s second quarter started off well, with same-store sales growth of 21 percent in April and May, but the trajectory decelerated around Memorial Day and hasn’t returned. Comps lifted just 7 percent in June and July. The company attributed the slowdown to increases in summer travel, waves of COVID cases, a sluggish return to office spaces, erratic urban recovery, and slow ramp up of the 2021 class. For the full quarter, same-store sales grew 16 percent and AUV was $2.6 million.

When Sweetgreen entered the stock market in November 2021, it reached $56 per share. As of Wednesday morning, stock was $15.72 per share.

“In Sweetgreen’s 15-year history of sales patterns, we’ve never seen this before. Our historical seasonality always showed growth during this period,” Reback said during the chain’s Q2 earnings call.

In response, the brand adjusted its 2022 revenue guidance to $480 million to $500 million, down from $515 million to $535 million. The low end of the projection assumes same-store sales remain slow at 5 percent and Sweetgreen’s 2021 class stays flat, while the upper end assumes comps growth of 15 percent, but still flat sales for the 2021 fleet. There are glimpses of optimism, however. Same-store sales are trending positively in August at 7 percent, and college-related traffic it set to come back this fall.

The chain is hoping to remember this stretch as simply a summer lull and that brighter days are ahead. But Reback said the brand has been previously “scarred" by projecting a better environment.

“We hope this is a conservative estimate, but if you look back over the past two years, we think that we’ve just been wrong on so many of these calls,” he said.

CEO John Neman said the brand has a number of efficiency levers to pull in the face of slower sales. Some of the biggest strategies come in the back of house.

Currently, deciding what cold ingredients to prep is done manually in restaurants several times each day. To resolve this, Sweetgreen is testing a proprietary cold ingredients prep tool that auto-generates a list of what to prepare, and how much, based on multiple data points and a predictive algorithm. Neman said the tool removes guesswork, thereby eliminating food waste and ensuring fresh ingredients at all times. It’s being piloted in six restaurants and will be spread across the system by the end of 2022. Sweetgreen already has a hot ingredients tool that guides employees in a similar fashion.

Sweetgreen is also piloting a redesigned frontline at its Long Island City location and an enhanced digital makeline in Brooklyn. The frontline features more space for mixing and the POS system, which have historically been two of Sweetgreen’s biggest in-store bottlenecks, Neman said. The change doubled frontline throughput. In Williamsburg, the improved digital makeline increased throughput by 30 percent.

The frontline and makeline upgrades will be part of new stores starting in August.

“We believe consistent improvement in kitchen operation will be a force multiplier and should improve store efficiency, labor productivity, and the team member experience, and thus restaurant-level margins over time,” Neman said.