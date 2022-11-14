Subway's Investment in Non-Traditional Locations Pays Off

As quick-service restaurants continue scrambling to keep up with consumers who expect food on demand, drive-thru-only prototypes are becoming ever more prevalent (See: Taco Bell, Smoothie King, Jack in the Box). Meanwhile, Subway is reaping the rewards of investing in its non-traditional presence.

Approximately 5,900 non-traditional Subway locations in the U.S. and Canada—about 25 percent of Subway’s North American footprint—experienced a 13 percent increase in same-store sales during the first three quarters of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. And locations hit hardest by COVID-19 restrictions such as airports, college campuses, and hospitals experienced a 22 percent average increase.

“As more of our guests search for dining experiences to meet their ‘in-the-moment’ needs, the brand’s non-traditional locations and platforms can serve them wherever and whenever they are craving Subway,” Taylor Bennett, vice president of non-traditional development at Subway, said in a statement.

“There is a significant opportunity to expand our footprint in non-traditional locations and for franchisees to generate incremental revenue for their business,” Bennett added.

Along with increasing its presence in non-traditional locations such as truck stops, airports, convenience stores, gas stations, casinos and more, Subway is also rolling out innovative options that allow franchisees to expand their portfolios without the higher costs of brick and mortar.

The sub chain piloted a Grab & Go platform in 2020 as a convenient option for guests on the go, in which fresh sandwiches are prepared daily by owners and are distributed to local retail locations. The idea, prompted by franchisees, has quickly gained ground and is available at more than 400 Subway locations across North America and counting.

“Consumers are drawn to sandwiches made fresh daily from a brand they know and love, versus competitor items that rely on a 14-day plus shelf life,” Karla Martinez, director of innovation for non-traditional development, said in a statement.

In September, Subway leveraged its Grab & Go program to install the brand’s first interactive, autonomous smart fridge at the University of California-San Diego.

Though it first appears as a simple vending machine bearing the Subway logo, college students and professors can talk directly to the smart fridge, which utilizes natural language processing to answer questions. Weight-sensor shelves and artificial intelligence enable the smart fridge to take orders, dispense sandwiches, and charge customers in a contactless and cashless transaction. Plus, UV-C light sanitizes the fridge after every purchase.