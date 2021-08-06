Why COVID Will Catapult Papa John’s Across the Globe

Two years ago, almost none of Papa John’s domestic franchisees were discussing development, CEO Rob Lynch said.

And why would they have? In Q2 2019, North America same-store sales decreased 5.7 percent and total revenue dropped 7.1 percent as the company continued to contend with a disrupted culture stirred by public spats with founder and former CEO John Schnatter.

The current environment is quite different as Papa John’s heads into the second half of 2021. North America comps lifted 5.2 percent in Q2, successfully lapping last year’s record year-over-year run of 28 percent. Internationally, same-store sales skyrocketed 21.2 percent, or 27 percent on a two-year basis. AUVs in North America continue to increase beyond the $1 million level, with much of the growth flowing through to unit profitability.

With those type of unit-level economics, it’s easy to understand why almost all U.S. franchisees are talking about growth today. Lynch explained that last year, the chain spoke mostly about building the proper infrastructure to support a “sustainable, significant amount” of unit expansion. Papa John’s not only wanted to increase the number of restaurants it was constructing, but the number of net new locations. The goal was to ensure these units went into the right markets and had tools for success.

READ MORE: Off Record Year, Papa John’s Pivots to Global Growth

The strength of that infrastructure is starting to manifest, however. In the first two quarters of 2021, Papa John’s posted a record 123 net unit openings (68 in Q1 and 55 in Q2). The pizza chain finished Q2 with 5,523 locations systemwide—3,309 in North America and 2,214 internationally. The company has opened a net of 176 units in the trailing four quarters.

“I think this brand had fallen a little bit into a behavior where we'd open a fair amount of restaurants, we'd also closed a lot of restaurants,” Lynch said during the brand’s Q2 earnings call. “With the improved unit volumes as well as our ability to identify better sites in real estate and help our franchisees set up restaurants, we're anticipating a lot less closures moving forward, which will allow us to sustain high unit growth on an ongoing basis.”

“We were a little bit surprised by how many units we opened in Q1,” he added. “We thought maybe it was a little bit of a lag from the pandemic, but that has continued and we're actually building momentum.”

Because of Q2’s performance and accelerating interest from new and existing franchisees, Papa John’s raised its global unit growth outlook to 220 to 260 net new units this year. About 80 percent of that will come from international markets, which is the ratio Papa John’s is shooting for on an ongoing basis. The chain operates in roughly 50 countries while its competitors have planted flags in more than 100.