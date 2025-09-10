Summer may be sweet, but autumn is made for cozy cravings. This fall, 16 Handles is officially bringing back its fan-favorite pumpkin frozen yogurt flavor, “Oh My Pumpkin Pie.” Starting September 16, guests across all locations can dive into this seasonal staple for a limited time.

Crafted with real pumpkin and spiced with cinnamon, clove, ginger, and nutmeg, “Oh My Pumpkin Pie” is as comforting as it is craveable. The rich, creamy flavor pairs perfectly with seasonal toppings like graham cracker crumbs, cheesecake bites, and even a drizzle of caramel. It is available through the end of October at participating locations.

“Pumpkin is our most requested seasonal flavor, and the anticipation is always exciting,” said CEO Neil Hershman. “It’s naturally delicious, wholesome, and filling, making it the perfect fall snack and the weather gets colder.”

16 Handles has built a reputation for exciting limited-time flavor releases that push boundaries. Previous monthly drops have included unexpected favorites like French Fry, Squid Ink, Butter Beer and Dubai Chocolate, offered alongside year-round staples such as Classic Vanilla, Original Tart, and Made with Nutella. Later this year the brand is expected to launch new flavors inspired by Tootsie candy pops and the highly anticipated new movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

With 16 rotating soft-serve flavors, over 50 toppings and sauces, and frozen novelties like cakes, take-home pints and DŌ gourmet edible cookie dough, 16 Handles continues to redefine what a frozen dessert experience can be.

16 Handles is a national franchise brand that sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup and unparalleled customer experience.