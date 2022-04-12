Biscuitville Fresh Southern Debuts in Lincolnton, North Carolina

Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location on Tuesday, April 26. The new restaurant will be located at 1433 E. Main St., Lincolnton, N.C.

“We are excited to join the Lincolnton community. We look forward to welcoming guests and serving our scratch-made biscuits at our new restaurant,” says Biscuitville president and CEO Kathie Niven. “The location offers our delicious breakfast items and all of the amenities Biscuitville guests know and love, including a new dual-lane drive-thru, designed to minimize wait times.”

Biscuitville will be distributing branded swag prizes during the grand opening from 8 a.m. until noon. Prizes will be given out while supplies last. Guests also will be able to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year*. Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by randomly selecting ten of the entries received on opening day. Selected winners will be notified the following week. No purchase is necessary to enter. Limited to (1) one entry per person.

Known for their Biscuits Made Fresh Every 15 Minutes®, and as part of their new signature design, Biscuitville features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view the biscuit-making process. This feature is iconic to Biscuitville’s brand, and the company proudly posts Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966 in front of its biscuit makers. In addition to the biscuit window, other highlights of the new restaurant include:

Exterior features resembling a reclaimed southern barn, with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights.

Interior features that combine a modern look and feel with southern heritage through industrial hardware, blue painted ceilings inspired by southern porches, and mixed materials like wood, metal and tile.

A large photo mural wall that captures the local Lincolnton neighborhood and community scenes.

A dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times.

An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Salisbury-based Cheerwine

Serving fourth-generation family-owned Community Coffee, the nation’s No. 1 family-owned retail coffee brand since 1919.

Conveniences such as free Wi-Fi and electrical access for devices.