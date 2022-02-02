Biscuitville Pays Homage to Local Women During Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Biscuitville Fresh Southern is celebrating three local women, including one of their own Biscuitville team members, Canisia (Niecy) Gary.

Gary, who is spotlighted on the company website, joined Biscuitville in 2002 as a crew member. Despite facing personal tragedy, she has excelled in her career. Today, she is a proud mom, grandmother and operator of the West Market restaurant in Greensboro.

In addition to Gary, Biscuitville is continuing its tradition of spotlighting prominent community leaders on a special Biscuitville bookmark, which includes a coupon for a free Sausage Biscuit.

The Biscuitville bookmarks showcase Charlotte Hawkins Brown (1883 – 1961), founder and leader of the Palmer Memorial Institute in Sedalia, North Carolina, and Rosa Johnson, the only living niece of the late Dr. Maya Angelou.

“We are honored to be able to pay homage to these phenomenal women during Black History Month,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “We hope to spread the word about these local heroes and for communities to know more about their vision and accomplishments.”

Under Brown’s leadership, the Palmer Memorial Institute served over 2,000 Black students. Today, the school lives on as a museum and is the first state-supported site to honor the contributions of African-Americans and women.

With the help of elementary school kids, Johnson runs the Maya Angelou Mother’s and Daughter’s Garden, where most of the 30-bed garden helps feed local neighbors in downtown Winston-Salem and the local food bank, H.O.P.E.

Distribution of the Black History Month bookmarks will begin at Biscuitville restaurants in early February. Each bookmark has a coupon for a free Sausage Biscuit (no purchase necessary). Coupons expire March 31, 2022.