Biscuitville's Bonnie Davis Named NCRLA Star of the Industry

Biscuitville announced that the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA) has named Bonnie Davis one of the 2022 Stars of the Industry. Davis, who works at the 3029 Gate City Boulevard location in Greensboro, is a shift leader with more than 33 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

She is one of only four award recipients from across the state to be recognized by NCRLA as a 2022 Star of the Industry in the Restaurant Employee of the Year category. Nominees for the prestigious annual award were evaluated based on their outstanding leadership qualities, awe-inspiring community outreach, and exceptional service and character. She will be honored on April 18 at the upcoming NCRLA Stars of the Industry gala to be held at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club in Durham.

“We are absolutely thrilled that the NC Restaurant and Lodging Association chose to recognize Bonnie as one of the best in the industry. We are so very proud of her,” says Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “Our regular guests at our Gate City location consider her a friend who goes the extra mile. And her co-workers rely on her as a mentor who always has a smile or encouragement for them.”

The Stars of the Industry gala is an annual event presented by the NCRLA. The statewide organization serves to advance and protect the interests of more than 20,000 businesses that employ 11 percent of the state’s workforce and generate more than $27.3 billion in sales annually.