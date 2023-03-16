Bojangles Announces Two Leadership Moves as it Readies for Growth

Bojangles announced two key leadership appointments aimed at positioning the brand well for expected growth.

Cathy Chase, Bojangles’ Senior Director of Employee Experience for the past two years, will step into the elevated role of Vice President of People and Culture, responsible for leading the human resources function and ensuring effective management of the company’s nearly 10,000 employees. In addition, Stacey McCray is moving into the role of Vice President of Communications following two successful years as Senior Director for the growing brand.

Both Chase and McCray will serve as company officers and will report directly to Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles.

“This is a season of exciting growth for Bojangles, and it’s rewarding to be able to lean on trusted employees to lead us forward,” says Armario. “Cathy is an exceptional human resources leader with a deep commitment to helping the company thrive, so we’re excited to have her take on this larger role.”

Chase has more than 28 years of human resources experience, including previous roles with Duke Energy and HanesBrands. She is also the first Bojangles officer to openly identify as LGBTQ, trailblazing a path for all employees to feel comfortable with who they are in the workplace. Cathy received her master’s degree in business and human resources from Southern New Hampshire University.

McCray will continue to oversee all internal and external communications for Bojangles as it pioneers itself into new markets, focusing on heavy-hitting PR campaigns and memorable employee and consumer engagement. Since she started, McCray has increased local and national media coverage for the brand and led an award-winning PR campaign that launched Bo’s Chicken Sandwich in New York. Prior to joining the company, she was Vice President and Associate Director of Public Relations for Charlotte marketing firm Luquire, overseeing multiple accounts, including the agency’s work on Bojangles. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Wake Forest University, and a master’s from the University of South Carolina.

“As our head of communications, Stacey has grown tremendously over the past few years, advancing positive exposure for the brand and building strong relationships with our key stakeholders,” says Armario. “She has an energetic, passionate attitude that embodies the ‘It’s Bo Time’ spirit, and I look forward to building on her success as the brand continues to grow.”

Bojangles recently opened locations in new markets, including Sanford, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; Clarksville, Arkansas; and the brand’s 800th location in Monroe, Louisiana, with plans to open in Ohio and Texas later this year.