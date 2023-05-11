Chick-fil-A's Salad Dressings are Headed for Retail Shelves Nationwide

Starting this month, Chick-fil-A is expanding its retail footprint with the nationwide launch of its bottled salad dressings. Following a successful pilot in Ohio and Tennessee last fall, 12 fluid ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A's most popular salad dressings will now be available at participating grocery and Walmart stores across the U.S.

Chick-fil-A Bottled Salad Dressings will begin rolling out in stores over the next few weeks. The retail offerings include:

Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing

Chick-fil-A’s most popular salad dressing, the Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing is a twist on the Garden Herb Ranch Dressing. With creamy avocado, spices and lime, this southwest-style dressing can liven up any salad or wrap.

Garden Herb Ranch Dressing

The classic Garden Herb Ranch Dressing mixes buttermilk with savory garlic, onion and herb flavors, giving it a traditional, creamy taste reminiscent of delicious homemade dressing.

Creamy Salsa Dressing

The Creamy Salsa Dressing was originally developed by Chick-fil-A’s culinary team to pair with the Spicy Southwest Salad and blends southwest flavors of cumin, hot peppers, tomatoes and garlic.

Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing

The lightest of the four dressings, this vinaigrette is made with apple cider vinegar, fruit juices, spices and honey for a robust yet sweet flavor.

“From Boston to Sacramento, customers who heard about our pilot let us know they are eager to buy bottles of their favorite Chick-fil-A salad dressing at their local grocery stores,” says Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A. “These salad dressings will join four of the brand’s most popular sauces available in participating grocery stores: bottled Barbeque, Polynesian, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Chick-fil-A Sauce.”