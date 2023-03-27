Church's Texas Chicken Hires Neel Patel as VP, Strategy & Growth

Neel Patel joins Church’s Texas Chicken as Vice President, Strategy & Growth, a newly created role in which he will lead the brand on a path of continued growth and development. Patel starts with the company today. He reports directly to Church’s Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken CEO Joe Guith.

In this role, Neel will drive strategic planning, data & analytics, and business transformation in addition to accelerating growth initiatives across all aspects of the business, including marketing, development, finance, supply chain, and international.

“I’m thrilled to join this impressive team of driven leaders as we collaborate on the future of Church’s Texas Chicken,” says Patel. “It’s an exciting time to join a company with such incredible potential, and I look forward to growing the brand and elevating the business as we work towards becoming a leading global fried chicken chain.”

Patel joins Church’s Texas Chicken from McKinsey & Company where he led growth-focused client engagements across several industries including food and retail. During his time there, Patel gained extensive experience in marketing, sales, strategy and operations. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BA in Economics.

“Neel is a strong leader who is well-versed in brand strategy and growth initiatives,” says Guith. “He will be a great addition to our team as we look towards a promising future for the company.”