Dunkin' Raises $1.6M for its Joy in Childhood Foundation

This past May, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation called on America to turn their morning coffee routine into an act of kindness on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, to bring smiles to children’s faces in local hospitals across the country. Dunkin’ announced its successful collection of $1.6 million for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, fortifying its commitment to bringing the simple joys of childhood into the lives of kids battling hunger or illness.

Dunkin’ encouraged guests to make their iced coffee count on May 23, with $1 from every iced coffee sold donated to the Foundation. The generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees ensured that 100 percent of the funds raised will be locally granted to children’s hospitals in their respective communities through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

“Children battling illness are often unable to experience the simple joys of childhood, and our guests and franchisees teamed up to make a difference for kids in hospitals across the country," says Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “I am so proud to be part of a franchise community that recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities we serve, and I am thrilled that together we are able to help provide needed programs for kids in children’s hospitals to brighten even their toughest of days.”

As a result of this generosity, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is set to award nearly 100 local grants, funded by the proceeds of Iced Coffee Day. These grants will fuel a variety of child life programming ranging from art, music and integrated therapy programs, including yoga and reiki, to the provision of electronic gaming equipment and specialized summer camps. These camps provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families. The funds also support interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, celebratory events for patient milestones, and the staffing of child life specialists, among other initiatives.