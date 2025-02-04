Fazoli’s, America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is starting 2025 on a fresh note—with an all-new twist to its beloved lasagna. Beginning today, Feb. 4, through April 28, pasta lovers can dig into four different Lasagna Roll meal options for a limited time.

From meaty to extra cheesy options, including an unbeatable duo deal of a lasagna roll and fettuccine alfredo starting at just $5.99, there are plenty of flavorful pasta options made with fresh ingredients for fans to noodle over:

–Lasagna Roll and Fettuccine Alfredo Duo – Lasagna noodles rolled with cheesy ricotta filling, covered with Marinara sauce and served side-by-side with Fettuccine topped with Alfredo sauce. Baked with Mozzarella and Provolone cheeses.

–Classic Lasagna Roll – Lasagna noodles rolled with cheesy ricotta filling, topped with sausage, mushrooms, and meat sauce then baked to perfection. A fun twist on a popular classic.

–Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Roll – Lasagna noodles rolled with cheesy ricotta filling, topped with alfredo sauce, chicken, and broccoli then baked to perfection with mozzarella.

–Shrimp Alfredo Lasagna Roll – Lasagna noodles rolled with cheesy ricotta filling, topped with alfredo sauce, garlic shrimp, and broccoli then baked to perfection with mozzarella.

A sweet touch to the menu – brought back by popular demand – is the Italian Cream Cake. Guests will be sure to leave room for the fan-favorite treat made with moist vanilla cake and filled with Italian mascarpone mousse with a hint of lemon, finished with a butter streusel topping, and a dusting of powdered sugar.

“While Fazoli’s is known for its classic, mouthwatering pasta dishes, as a brand, we continually look for ways to innovate and provide unique spins on menu items our fans already love,” said Tisha Bartlett, VP of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “We have a Lasagna Roll option that hits the spot for everyone—from both a flavor and value perspective.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.