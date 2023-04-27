Hamra Enterprises Opens New Wendy's Store in Mt. Vernon

Hamra Enterprises, a nationwide, family-owned, restaurant operator headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, continues its commitment to growth in the Show Me State with the opening of its new Wendy’s location in Mt. Vernon.

The new store, located at 1501 East Mt. Vernon Blvd. in the TA Travel Center, is Hamra’s first entry into the travel center market. The company currently owns and operates 98 Wendy’s restaurants in five states. The Mt. Vernon location will be the 41st under the Wendy’s of Missouri umbrella.

“Southwest Missouri is our home, and we are thrilled to continue our commitment to our guests and communities through the opening of a new Wendy’s restaurant in Mt. Vernon,” says Mike Hamra, president and CEO of Hamra Enterprises. “This new travel center provides a new level of service to area residents and travelers alike, and represents our ongoing philosophy of providing quality and convenience to those we serve.”

When fully staffed, the Mt. Vernon Wendy’s will employ 50 local residents. Applications are being accepted at HamraCareers.com.

The interior of the new restaurant showcases open, bright dining areas with multiple seating options, including private booths, lounge seating and a Wi-Fi bar. A Coca-Cola® Freestyle beverage dispenser that allows customers to customize their drink choices is also available in the dining room and drive-through. The touch screen, self-serve fountains offer over 100 regular and low-calorie beverages, including a variety of branded waters, sports drinks, lemonades, and sparkling beverages.

Wendy’s Image Activation initiative, which includes remodeling restaurants and building new restaurants, remains an integral part of the system’s global growth strategy. These projects have created new restaurant jobs and economic growth through construction and development in local communities, such as Mt. Vernon.