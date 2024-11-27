Jack in the Box Inc. announced a strategic leadership restructure as Tony Darden, SVP, Chief Operating Officer, will depart from his role. Darden has been a valued member of the Jack in the Box executive team since June 2021.

“It has been an incredible privilege to work alongside such talented colleagues and franchisees at Jack in the Box the past few years,” says Darden. “I am immensely proud of what we achieved together during my time here.”

Darden’s departure is consistent with a planned restructure that includes Ryan Ostrom, currently serving as EVP, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, assuming responsibility for Jack Operations in addition to his current function. Ostrom has been named Chief Customer & Digital Officer, effective December 6, 2024.

“We are grateful for Tony’s dedication and the many contributions he’s made to the Jack in the Box brand,” said CEO, Darin Harris. “As we look to the future, we have a greater focus on customer centricity and are confident that Ryan’s proven leadership and deep understanding of our customers will help us execute that drive.”

Ostrom has been with the company since February 2021, leading the path for the Jack in the Box and Del Taco digital transformation and modernizing how customers engage with the brands. In this new role, he will continue to drive their initiatives of building brand loyalty and driving operations excellence while fostering alignment and efficiency across teams.

“I am excited to lead this next chapter for the company as this evolution will help us create greater alignment and focus,” said Ostrom. “I am confident that we will navigate this transition seamlessly and continue to drive value for our customers.”