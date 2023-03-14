JARS Secures First Southern California Location

The first fast casual gourmet dessert concept of its kind, JARS by Fabio Viviani has secured its first Southern California location. The store, located at 27981 Greenfield Dr. In Laguna Niguel, is the first of five planned locations in the Orange County market. This announcement comes on the heels of a week-long grand opening celebration in Chicago, IL that saw the opening of JARS’ new flagship store.

"Southern California was an immediate target for us when we started franchising,” says Fabio Viviani, founder of JARS. “This concept fills a void in the dessert category, and the vibrant, active community of Laguna Niguel is going to fall in love with it. We are thrilled to have the perfect franchise partner for the area.”

That franchise partners are Colt and Bethany Nelms, first time franchisees with finance and sales backgrounds. The married couple were attracted to the unique concept, as well as partnering with a chef like Viviani with immense experience and a large support team behind the business.

“After seeing the massive success of the Grand Opening in Chicago, we were extra motivated to get the ball rolling on our first location in Orange County,” says Colt Nelms. “Thanks to the quality training program and the guidance from Fabio’s management team, it shouldn’t be long before we bring the next big thing in desserts to Laguna Niguel.”

Viviani’s vision includes expanding to more than 500 locations as part of his national franchise growth plan. Partnering with Fransmart, the leading franchise development company for emerging brands, JARS has secured several franchise deals with nearly 30 units already sold in areas including Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Orange County and Oakland, as well as another store in the Chicago suburbs.

“The entire fast casual dessert category should be on notice after how fast JARS has grown,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “Their soft opening in Chicago drew more than 5,000 guests and dozens of catering orders, and their hoodless and ventless kitchen made handling the traffic a breeze. They’re built to do huge volume without breaking a sweat. And it won’t be long before they’re doing just that in every major metropolitan area in the country.”