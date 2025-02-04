As the biggest night for pizza and football approaches, Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, is gearing up to delight customers with the debut of its new Marco’s More Menu. Customers can now score more with the Marco’s More Menu, which offers a variety of fan-favorite menu items – including two new menu offerings – giving customers more of the Marco’s they love at an unbeatable value.

Whether gathering with friends and family, hosting a game day watch party or simply celebrating life’s everyday moments, Marco’s has customers covered with the new Marco’s More Menu, featuring over 30 different items including pizza, wings, sides and desserts. When spending $7.99 or more, customers can add on more delicious menu items featuring premium ingredients for just $5, $6, or $7 each .

For $5 each, customers can add: New Breadsticks CheezyBread CinnaSquares Pizzoli – 4 varieties

For $6 each, customers can add: New Chocolate CinnaSquares made with Ghirardelli 6-inch Subs – 5 varieties Regular Size Salads – 4 varieties

For $7 each, customers can add: Medium 1-Topping Pizzas 6-piece Traditional Wings or 6-piece Boneless Wings Double Chocolate Brownie made with Ghirardelli Pizza Bowls 4-pack of 20oz Pepsi-Cola beverages





“At Marco’s Pizza, we continue to serve up quality, value and variety with innovative menu offerings. We know consumers are looking for fresh and affordable ways to elevate their next meal with friends and family, which is why we’re excited to introduce the new Marco’s More Menu,” said Chief Marketing Officer Denise Lauer of Marco’s Franchising, LLC. “Marco’s More Menu offers consumers an expansive variety of add-ons made with only the highest quality ingredients to take their premium pizza experience to the next level without breaking the bank – because we know our customers deserve to enjoy the best for less every pizza night.”