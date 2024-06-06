Ziosk, a leader in restaurant technology solutions, announced the appointment of Rhonda Levene as its new Chief Executive Officer. Rhonda succeeds Jack Baum, the original founder, who will now serve as Executive Chairman.

Ziosk, known for redefining industry standards, is excited to welcome Rhonda Levene as CEO. Levene transitions to this role from her previous position as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Her appointment not only highlights the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in restaurant technology but also reflects Ziosk’s dedication to fostering diversity and empowering women in leadership roles.

Ziosk Executive Chairman and Founder Jack Baum expressed his confidence in Rhonda’s appointment, stating, “Rhonda’s unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership as President and COO over the last four years has played a pivotal role in driving Ziosk to new heights. She has been an important strategic partner to me and the Board, and we feel fortunate to have her leading the way.”

Levene brought her extensive experience from leading brands like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. Her leadership at Ziosk has been marked by guiding the company through unprecedented success and introducing new solutions to address industry challenges by helping drive revenue and frequency, operational efficiency and lower labor costs. These solutions include the Ziosk Pro Server Handheld Tablet and Drop and Pay™, alongside a more adaptable platform driven by AI-powered data solutions, and a strategic partnership with Microsoft. Additionally, under her leadership, Ziosk introduced DigiSite, the first-ever spatial location platform designed to enhance hospitality technology performance both on and off-premises.

Levene has also consistently displayed an ability to recruit top-tier executive talent and provide strategic guidance to achieve remarkable results across all areas of the business. In 2024, the company is poised for record growth, ensuring continued success for guests, restaurant teams, and the company as a whole.

“I am honored by this opportunity and envision accelerating Ziosk’s transformation into a SaaS-based company, through a people first and results-based culture delivering value creation for current and prospective customers,” says Levene. “By meeting customers and guests when, where, and how they want to be met with seamless technology, Ziosk aims to deliver exceptional ROI for its customers. The mission is to bring intelligence to life and create unparalleled experiences in each moment.”