Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is strengthening its leadership team with the addition of two seasoned industry veterans, reinforcing the brand’s focus on growth and innovation.

Lawrence Brown joins as Chief Development Officer, bringing a proven track record in franchising, business development and real estate strategy. Carmela Hughley steps in as Senior Vice President of Marketing Insights and Innovation, bringing deep expertise in brand growth, operations and customer engagement. Together with CEO Linda Chadwick, they will shape the next phase of expansion for the iconic frozen treat brand.

Lawrence Brown, Chief Development Officer

Brown’s career spans leadership roles with some of the most recognized names in the food and franchise industry. He previously led franchising and development at Tide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, significantly expanding the Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromats concepts. During his tenure at Restaurant Brands International, he played a pivotal role in driving Burger King’s highest-ever five-year pipeline of 650 new openings and helped drive record-setting growth in South America. His experience also includes executive positions at Fat Tuesday, Tim Hortons and Barclays Investment Bank.

“Rita’s is an iconic brand with incredible potential for expansion,” said Brown. “I look forward to working with the team to grow our franchise presence, expand in the right locations and build a development strategy that keeps Rita’s thriving for years to come.”

As CDO, Brown will oversee the company’s franchise and real estate development, focusing on accelerating growth in key markets and optimizing operational efficiencies for franchisees.

Carmela Hughley, Senior Vice President of Marketing Insights and Innovation

Hughley brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in marketing, operations and consumer brand strategy. Most recently, she led Madison Reed’s expansion from six to 87 locations in three years, driving a 50% increase in same-store sales and launching a successful membership model. Her expertise in data-driven marketing, CRM strategies and customer experience innovation will be instrumental in shaping Rita’s marketing approach.

“Rita’s has an incredible legacy and a passionate customer base,” said Hughley. “By tapping into data-driven insights, we can make the customer experience even better, strengthen connections with our guests and drive long-term growth for the brand.”

Hughley will oversee Rita’s marketing strategy, customer insights and innovation initiatives, ensuring the brand remains at the forefront of consumer trends while expanding its presence in both new and existing markets.

Driving Growth in 2025 and Beyond

As Rita’s looks ahead to 2025, the brand remains focused on strategic expansion and innovation. The company is targeting high-potential markets, introducing fresh menu offerings that meet evolving consumer tastes and incorporating cutting-edge technology to elevate the guest experience. With a strong emphasis on franchise development and marketing innovation, Rita’s is well-positioned to build on its legacy and drive sustained success in the frozen treats industry.