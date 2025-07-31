Rush Bowls, the Colorado-based fast casual brand known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl, announces a new nationwide partnership with leading coffee roaster La Colombe. Beginning this summer, guests at all Rush Bowls locations across the country can enjoy La Colombe’s signature cold brew in three delicious varieties – Mocha, Dirty Chai, and Original – with the option to add house-made sweet cream.



Both brands were founded on a mission to serve quality ingredients. This collaboration highlights their commitment to offering better-for-you alternatives to traditional fast-food fare.



“At Rush Bowls, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the guest experience,” said Andrew Pudalov, Founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. “La Colombe shares a dedication to providing busy, health-conscious consumers with high-quality, nourishing options to keep them going throughout the day. We’re proud to partner with such a renowned brand to deliver more of what our customers love.”



In addition to the three varieties of La Colombe cold brew and house-made sweet cream now available at all locations, Rush Bowls continues to feature a menu of fully customizable bowls and smoothies. Consisting of all-natural ingredients, each is a perfect blend of fruits and veggies made without any additives, artificial preservatives, or premade bases. A variety of toppings and bases are available, such as organic granola, made-to-order nut butter, and dairy-free milk alternatives. The brand’s inclusive “Make It Yours” philosophy ensures guests can further personalize their bowls with wellness-boosting additions and ingredient substitutions to meet their individual dietary needs.

As demand grows for better-for-you food and drink options that match an on-the-go lifestyle, Rush Bowls continues to stand out with real fruits and vegetables — never scoopables, fillers, or premade bases. It’s this dedication to real ingredients and real nutrition that continues to resonate with guests nationwide. The Rush is Real.