Salad and Go to Open Two Stores in Spring and Katy, Texas

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced two new locations opening this month in Spring and Katy, Texas, as the brand continues its expansion throughout the Greater Houston area.

The Katy store located at 21021 Highland Knolls Dr and the Spring store located at 2215 Spring Stuebner Rd will both open on May 13. The new locations will strengthen the brand’s presence across the Greater Houston area since opening its first location there in early February of this year.

“Salad and Go has seen great success as we expanded into the Greater Houston area. Our Houston communities have been so welcoming and eager to try our concept that we can’t wait to begin servicing Spring and Katy,” says Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “Our business model not only allows our team members to serve guests high-quality, healthy and nutritious food efficiently in our drive-thrus but ensures freshness and affordability for everyone. We are grateful to the new communities in Houston that have welcomed us and embraced our mission and we’ll continue to go beyond.”

Currently operating more than 90 locations across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and Nevada, Salad and Go is continuing to grow its national footprint and is on track to have more than 135 locations open by the end of this year.

Salad and Go’s chef-curated menu provides guests with various options for any time of the day by offering delicious and healthy items including salads, wraps, breakfast burritos and soup as well as beverages including lemonades, teas and cold brew coffees. Every meal contains fresh, quality ingredients and prices are kept low by Salad and Go’s vertical operations and distribution system, ensuring efficiency at every level.

The brand’s “for ALL” mission is an integral part of the work they do in the communities. Salad and Go donates upwards of 3,400 meals every week to those in need, and in partnerships with nonprofits to support and fundraise for various worthy causes. Ahead of the new openings, Salad and Go is partnering with the Houston Food Bank to donate around 1600 fresh salads made during training week to those in need from the new store locations.