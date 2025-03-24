The French Workshop, a renowned artisan bakery and café chain, has signed its first franchise agreement with hospitality veterans James Bonanno, Dave Johnson and Joe Walsh to open a new location in Suffolk County, New York. Already a beloved brand among Long Islanders, this marks a major milestone in The French Workshop’s expansion, with the new location slated to open in late 2025 or early 2026.

“Signing our first franchise agreement is an exciting new chapter for The French Workshop,” said Neil Pantelatos, CEO. “Since day one, our mission has been to bring high-quality pastries and café experiences to more guests, and this milestone allows us to do just that. We’re thrilled to partner with passionate franchisees who share our commitment to craftsmanship, hospitality and excellence.”

The franchisee group is led by Bonanno, co-founder of Upstream Hospitality Group, who has developed over 20 restaurants, including the popular Tap Room and Bango Bowls brands. His connection to The French Workshop began as a frequent guest at the Garden City, New York location, where he recognized its strong customer loyalty and operational efficiency.

“The French Workshop stood out to me not just for its outstanding products, but for its built-in loyal customer base and strong operational systems,” said Bonanno. “Living in Suffolk County, I saw a clear opportunity to introduce this concept to a new audience.”

Bonanno’s partners include longtime collaborator Dave Johnson, a seasoned entrepreneur with expertise in scalable business models, and Joe Walsh, a versatile operator who worked as the culinary supervisor for the New York Yankees and the Steinbrenner family in the owner’s suite. Together, they bring a wealth of experience to The French Workshop’s franchise expansion.

“James, Dave and Joe are talented operators who are the perfect stewards to bring The French Workshop to a new market,” said Graham Buckley, VP of Franchising. “Their industry expertise makes them an ideal team to lead the way as we start our franchise journey.”

With four locations in Nassau County and Queens—and a fifth set to open in Astoria this spring—The French Workshop delivers an authentic bakery-café experience with the brand’s signature pastries, breads, and desserts, along with gourmet sandwiches and premium coffee in an elegant setting. The open-kitchen design enhances the experience, allowing customers to watch artisans at work.

The French Workshop’s success is strengthened by its partnership with Zorbas Group, a company that has been operating over 80 bakeries in Cyprus since the 1970s. This collaboration ensures a seamlessly efficient production and distribution system.

“We’re proud of The French Workshop’s organic growth and know that partnering with experienced franchisees is key to future success,” said Demetris Zorbas, CEO of Zorbas Group.

With an Average Unit Volume (AUV) of $5,037,757, The French Workshop presents a compelling franchise opportunity in the booming bakery-café sector.