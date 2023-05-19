Toppers Pizza Appoints Adam Oldenburg as CEO

Toppers Pizza announced a strategic transition in its leadership team as founder Scott Gittrich passes the CEO reins to longtime Toppers team member, Adam Oldenburg.

After leading the popular pizza delivery franchise for over 30 years, Gittrich will be assuming a new role as Chairman of the Board, proudly supporting the brand from a different perspective. As the visionary behind Toppers Pizza's success, Gittrich remains dedicated to maintaining the unique culture that defines the brand and is excited to witness the continued growth and momentum under the new CEO's leadership.

“After several years of record performance, this leadership transition marks an exciting new chapter for Toppers,” says Gittrich. “Along with guiding the brand for over three decades, I have also had the privilege of preparing Adam to succeed me as CEO. With several years of record performance and an exceptional leadership team in place, the future of Toppers Pizza is incredibly promising. The remarkable growth potential, combined with our proven track record and enduring culture, positions Toppers Pizza as a standout brand.”

A rabid pizza fanatic and a seasoned business leader, Oldenburg has been an integral part of the brand for over 17 years, starting as a delivery driver and moving on to roles in management, Corporate Operations Director and most recently as Vice President of Operations. He is also part of an ownership group that owns five Toppers locations and was recently awarded Franchisee of the Year. With his extensive experience and deep understanding of Toppers, he is primed to lead the company into a new era of growth and development.

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO at Toppers Pizza,” says Oldenburg. “As a pizza guy at heart, I am fully committed to preserving the culture that makes our brand special. With Scott's unwavering support, we’re excited to keep up the momentum for Toppers and drive new heights of success and achievement.”

Under Gittrich's visionary leadership, Toppers Pizza has experienced remarkable success, expanding its presence from a single location in Whitewater, Wisconsin, to over 70 restaurants across 16 states. His passion for innovation, exceptional customer service, and bold menu offerings has firmly established Toppers Pizza as a prominent player in the industry.

As the brand now looks to the future, it remains dedicated to expanding its franchisee network, delivering innovative menu offerings, and leveraging cutting-edge technology and marketing. Toppers Pizza is poised for continued success and is actively seeking like-minded franchisees to join its thriving system.