Überrito Fresh Mex Opens New Store Off Cypress Creek Parkway

Überrito Fresh Mex announced that its newest restaurant is officially open off Cypress Creek Parkway near the Champions Golf Club. Located at 5603 FM 1960 West, the new Überrito is open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week for dine-in, take out and delivery.

“We are thrilled to bring our fast casual Fresh-Mex approach to another location in Houston,” says Pete Pascuzzi, CEO of Überrito and MRI Heritage Brands, Inc. “At Überrito, we go above and beyond the burrito to a land of fresh ingredients and unexpected flavor combinations. Created in our own kitchens, these tastes include fresh, house-made salsas, chips, guacamole, and even our own special marinades for meats. Überrito offers guests a myriad of choices including 4 different tortilla flavors, 7 protein choices (including seafood and fish), 3 flavors of rice (including cauliflower rice), 3 different types of beans, 15+ toppings (from jicama slaw to roasted corn) and 8 different house-made salsas. While Tex-Mex is at our core, we have something to satisfy every appetite or portion size, whether you’re a meat lover or even a vegan.”

Prior to the opening, the Überrito food truck has been serving locals a sampling of what’s to come.

“Even before officially opening our doors for business, the community has been overwhelmingly supportive,” says Pascuzzi. “From the Chamber of Commerce to city officials and neighboring businesses, the community of Northwest Houston has been nothing short of amazing. We couldn’t have picked a better place to open our newest restaurant.”

For nearly a decade, Überrito has drawn in crowds for its hand-made Mexican food rooted in a tradition of fresh, hot, and fast with a generous dash of Southwestern hospitality. Today, that set of core values, along with its tradition of quality, variety, and experience, still determines the restaurant’s direction and has kept the brand on solid footing.

“There is something classic and quintessential about Überrito that everyone can relate to,” adds Pascuzzi. “Almost everyone can relate to a freshly made burrito, bowl or taco because people are driven by an emotional connection to our authentic food – it’s very strong and powerful. That’s why our original location in Durham has been thriving for so long, in addition to our other Houston location up in Humble, and our restaurants in Huntsville, Texas and Columbia, South Carolina.”

With one foot anchored in tradition and the other firmly planted in the future, Überrito has spread beyond its humble beginnings and today, the brand’s revamped model and state-of-the-art technology are igniting the brand’s surge across Houston and beyond.

“Our longstanding history of operating multiple restaurant brands across several states provided us with the runway and experience to take Überrito to the next level,” says Pascuzzi. “The new Überrito Champions is just one of three new restaurants we have set to open in Houston this year. In fact, we have new restaurants coming in Texas City and up in McKinney as well, among others. Überrito is fresh and fast and absolutely zeroed in on what today’s guest wants, which allows our guests to take full advantage of dine-in, take-out, delivery, drive-thru, and pick-up lane options.”