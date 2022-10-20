Wendy's Launches $3 Breakfast Combo

Wendy’s $3 breakfast deal begins this Monday, October 24 through November 20. For just $3, you can get a Wendy’s Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant and a small order of Seasoned Potatoes.

The details:

· Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant & Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant: A fresh-cracked grade A egg and Applewood smoked bacon, or grilled sausage, covered in creamy swiss cheese sauce on a flaky croissant bun.

· Seasoned Potatoes: Natural-cut, skin-on potatoes cooked to perfection and seasoned with cracked black pepper and garlic powder.

Wendy's breakfast fans will be able to order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant.