Wendy's Launches Deals in Honor of Mercury in Retrograde

Mercury in Retrograde starts this week but there’s no need to panic! Wendy’s is helping fans survive Mercury in Retrograde with four fresh weeks of out-of-this-world ‘Mercury Menu’ deals starting Friday (4/21).

WHERE & WHEN:

From Friday, April 21, through Sunday, May 14, Wendy’s is turning on a new fan-favorite deal each week, available via mobile ordering. From Hot & Crispy Fries to the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, Wendy’s has your cravings covered with its menu lineup.

Wendy’s ‘Mercury Menu’ Deals:

Friday, April 21 – Sunday, April 23: BOGO $1 Premium Sandwich with purchase

Monday, April 24 – Sunday, April 30: free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with purchase

Monday, May 1 – Sunday, May 7: free 6 Pc. Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets with purchase

Monday, May 8 – Sunday, May 14: free Any Size Hot & Crispy Fry with purchase