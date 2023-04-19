    Wendy's Launches Deals in Honor of Mercury in Retrograde

    Industry News | April 19, 2023
    A Wendy's graphic showing Mercury in Retrograde.
    Wendy's
    The offers begin Friday, April 21.

    Mercury in Retrograde starts this week but there’s no need to panic! Wendy’s is helping fans survive Mercury in Retrograde with four fresh weeks of out-of-this-world ‘Mercury Menu’ deals starting Friday (4/21). 

    WHERE & WHEN:  

    From Friday, April 21, through Sunday, May 14, Wendy’s is turning on a new fan-favorite deal each week, available via mobile ordering. From Hot & Crispy Fries to the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, Wendy’s has your cravings covered with its menu lineup.

    Wendy’s ‘Mercury Menu’ Deals: 

    Friday, April 21 – Sunday, April 23: BOGO $1 Premium Sandwich with purchase

    Monday, April 24 – Sunday, April 30: free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with purchase 

    Monday, May 1 – Sunday, May 7: free 6 Pc. Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets with purchase 

    Monday, May 8 – Sunday, May 14: free Any Size Hot & Crispy Fry with purchase

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more