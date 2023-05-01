Wendy's Launches Egg BLT in Canada

Wendy's is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its breakfast launch in Canada with a fresh menu item. The new Egg BLT combines fresh ingredients that Canadians crave, with breakfast classics for the perfect breakfast sandwich. Wake up on the right side of breakfast with the new mouth-watering Egg BLT, now available nationwide for a limited time.

An Egg BLT sounds simple, but simple only works when you use fresh, high-quality ingredients. That's why Wendy's Egg BLT is made with a freshly-cracked Canadian grade A egg, Applewood smoked bacon cooked daily, juicy tomato, crunchy greenhouse-grown lettuce, and a slice of cheese, topped with creamy mayonnaise and served on a fluffy butter croissant featuring over 120 layers.

"We entered the breakfast game with a fresh take, disrupting the bland breakfast category with the made-to-order breakfast Canadians deserved," says Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy's Company. "One year into serving breakfast, we continue to listen to our fans and bring high-quality menu items like the Egg BLT and Homestyle French Toast Sticks to freshen up morning routines."

Since the launch of Wendy's breakfast in Canada, breakfast croissant sandwiches remain a fan-favorite, inspiring the latest Egg BLT menu innovation. For those with a sweet tooth, the recently launched Homestyle French Toast Sticks, perfect for breakfast on-the-go, and Frosty-ccino which combines our signature-blend coffee with your favorite legendary chocolate or vanilla Frosty flavor, also top the list of Canadian favorites.

"Our culinary team is constantly innovating based on what our fans want from their morning meals," says Hayley Kianoff, Manager, International Culinary Innovation, The Wendy's Company. "We're proud of our breakfast menu's strong foundation of quality ingredients including freshly-cracked eggs, 100% butter croissant and Canadian dairy to create menu items you won't find anywhere else."

Make breakfast a little brighter when you pair Wendy's made-to-order breakfast sandwiches with a cup of Wendy's Canada signature medium-roast coffee blend. In addition to the signature medium-roast coffee blend and Frosty-ccino, Wendy's fans can now enjoy refreshing Iced Coffee any time of the day. Slow steeped and blended with cane syrup and cream to be extra rich and super-smooth, and served over ice.

Set your alarm to try Wendy's new Egg BLT and other breakfast favorites! Order through the Wendy's mobile app, in-restaurant, or get Wendy's breakfast delivered through Uber Eats, DoorDash or SkipTheDishes.