How COVID Forever Changed the Future of Fast-Food Design

Matthew Walls has a confession. For years, CKE Restaurants, the parent company of the well-known Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s quick-service brands, built the restaurants it wanted to build. While consumers were certainly considered, stores were largely designed and constructed to meet the company’s purposes.

But that philosophy ends this summer with the debut of a new Hardee’s restaurant prototype in Nolensville, Tennessee. At 2,500 square feet, the upcoming unit shrinks the traditional Hardee’s footprint more than 25 percent, while 22 interior seats come in well below the norm.

The Nolensville Hardee’s serves as a prelude to bigger changes afoot at CKE. In next-generation store designs from the Tennessee-based restaurant enterprise, Walls teases multiple drive-thru lanes, a walk-up window devoted to third-party delivery, and a redesigned kitchen focused on optimization with new equipment, technology, and layout considerations.

“As guests become savvier and there are more options available, it’s more important than ever to listen to their voice,” says Walls, CKE’s global chief development officer. “We had to stop the way we were developing to best meet guest expectations.”

And CKE is far from alone.

Across the U.S., quick-service brands are aggressively altering store designs to accommodate shifting consumer preferences, so many powered by the COVID-19 pandemic. In TD Bank’s 2021 Restaurant Franchise Pulse survey released earlier this year, 55 percent of restaurant operators said they planned to add more space for pickup orders, while 45 percent were plotting additional drive-thru locations, and another 43 percent were looking to add outdoor dining space. Those figures underscore the fast-changing world of restaurant design.

As quick-service brands hustle to fulfill guest demand for contemporary, convenient, and safe experiences, store models are evolving at a rapid pace. To capture results and ensure long-term viability, today’s restaurant prototypes are imaginative, progressive, and forward-thinking concoctions incorporating once-unthinkable elements, such as interiors eschewing dine-in capabilities, drive thru-only stores, and triple-lane drive thrus.

“No customer, no revenue,” says Sam Ballas, founder and CEO of North Carolina-based East Coast Wings & Grill. “You either figure out how to shift your lens or you miss out.”