Inside Restaurant Brands International's $1 Billion Bet on Firehouse Subs

José Cil’s great aunt was a seamstress. One of her well-worn lines was, “measure twice so you only have to cut once.” The CEO of Restaurant Brands International shared this anecdote recently with franchisees. Calls had started to pour in to Cil and the company’s president of international, David Shear. Operators wanted a piece of Firehouse Subs.

In mid-November, the Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes owner announced it agreed to acquire the 1,200-unit sandwich chain for $1 billion in an all-cash deal. On its surface, the move, which closed December, added a jigsaw piece so often coveted by restaurant conglomerates. It gave RBI an emerging, growth-ready player in America’s $30 billion quick-service sandwich category to join chicken, burger, and beverage strongholds. For its part, Firehouse approached the M&A table having tripled its unit count since 2010. Founded by brothers and former firefighters Chris and Robin Sorensen, it was a privately held company since unit one in Jacksonville, Florida, to the moment it joined RBI.

The brand’s history wasn’t pitted by setbacks and leadership shakeups over the decades; it was merely ready for its next act. And RBI franchisees were eager to add a chain that’s domestic same-store sales rocketed 21 percent in 2021 and 20.6 percent across two years. Firehouse’s record-high $900,000 average-unit volumes drove systemwide sales north of $1.1 billion, which sailed 2020’s $872 million. Twenty-seven percent of the business flowed through digital channels. AUVs in Q1 2022 inched even higher to $920,000 on a trailing 12-month basis.

But Cil’s message was clear. While Firehouse’s runway is undeniable, there’s more opportunity than a first look-over might uncover.

“We’re spending time doing the measuring and making sure we have the right place so we only have to cut once,” Cil says.

The deal between RBI and Firehouse began on common ground. Firehouse CEO Don Fox spent 23 years at Burger King, from 1980–2003. Three of those—2000–2003—overlapped with Cil. Although they didn’t cross paths (Fox was in field ops and Cil in legal) their shared history offered a starting point.

About six weeks before the deal was announced, Fox and Cil met. Fox says there was “instant chemistry and energy” that, frankly, wouldn’t have been possible with anybody else.

Cil, to that point, knew Firehouse best as a consumer. In the years he traveled Florida visiting Burger King pads, and the 10 months he worked as a regional general manager for Walmart, he often found himself eating at the inline locations that sparked Firehouse’s growth.

“And that’s how I got to know the brand and fall in love with it,” Cil says, “because the product was great and the service was great, and it resonated with me.”

Cil and Fox simply had a lot to talk about.

But back to that whitespace

One of RBI’s defining traits since forming in the wake of a 2014, $11 billion takeover of Tim Hortons, has been net-unit expansion. Burger King was growing by roughly 170 units per year when 3G Capital spent $1.56 billion and grabbed control 11 years ago. Ahead of COVID, Burger King pushed about 1,000 locations each calendar turn. Popeyes opened 216 restaurants the year before RBI jumped in and there were 2,725 stores on December 31, 2016. Today, there are about 3,851 globally and Popeyes, in 2021, experienced the highest number of openings since RBI bought it in 2017—unit growth of 7.4 percent, or a net of 254 stores. The chain, which RBI forked up $1.8 billion for, expects to eclipse the 200 figure again this year.

Firehouse presently operates in three countries and territories. Burger King is in more than 120, Tim Hortons over 10, and Popeyes clear of 30.

There are 47 Firehouse Subs in Canada—the first opened 2015 in Ontario—and AUVs, generally, perform above the company’s system average.

Just for context, Subway boasts close to 3,000 stores in that market. RBI? More than 4,500 across its three brands. Cil says 80 percent of Canadians visit Tim Hortons’ 3,900 or so venues every month.

If you take a higher-level view, RBI’s footprint sits near 29,747 restaurants, and roughly 18,000 operate outside the U.S. As of November, it had more than 500 outposts in China (1,620), Brazil (928), Spain (897), Russia (792), Germany (744), and the U.K. (538); and more than 400 in Mexico (450), Australia (443), South Korea (425), and France (416).

Firehouse has zero restaurants in any of those spots. There are 52 international Firehouses, if you count Puerto Rico. And to toss an even more alluring point forward, outside of Spain, where there are only 50, a sandwich chain not named Firehouse touts at least 384 locations in every one. Australia (1,221), the U.K. (2,211), and Brazil (1,641) feature significant bases.

The U.S. picture isn’t one to gloss over, either. Subway has retracted by 3,651 stores since 2019. The broad, year-end 2021 domestic sandwich field: Subway, 21,147 locations; Arby’s, 3,409; Jimmy John’s, 2,657; Jersey Mike’s, 2,100; Panera, 2,080; Firehouse, 1,044; McAlister’s 505.

“You have this underlying mechanism and culture of growth that then will carry over into our brand,” Fox says. “If I’m a potential franchisee, I’m just thinking about the horsepower and the level of experience that’s behind that. … I’ve been in the industry for many years and I’m fairly well known, but if you think about the ownership of Firehouse, it’s not per se. So it really changes the dynamic quite a bit, I think, for any potential franchisee looking to invest.”