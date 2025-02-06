In the inaugural episode of QSR’s CEO to CEO: Behind the Counter, Wow Bao’s Geoff Alexander and Big Chicken’s Josh Halpern quiz each other on what it’s like to run a restaurant in today’s landscape, how you build teams, pick the right technology, inspire employees, and way more in a candid, unfiltered back-and-forth between two of the industry’s most-respected CEOs.

The episode kicks off what’s going to be a new content series here at QSR magazine, where we gather leaders like Alexander and Halpern to dish on what life is like running a restaurant brand. No editors. No holds-barred.