Papa Johns is reimagining its ordering and delivery experience with the power of AI and Google Cloud.

The pizza giant created an innovation team, named PJX, that will use Google Cloud’s AI, data analytics, and machine learning to remove friction inside stores and throughout digital channels.

Using Google Cloud’s tech, Papa Johns will begin proactively suggesting orders through push notifications or email based on learned customer preferences and anticipated needs for upcoming occasions like birthdays or sporting events. The company will also optimize its loyalty program with real-time personalization that dynamically adjusts its website and app experience for users. Examples include presenting unique discount codes or advertisements based on previous orders, customer preferences, location, and other factors.

Additionally, Papa Johns will be able to predict guest ordering patterns to provide relevant promotions and ordering shortcuts, including AI-powered marketing campaigns filled with personalized offers and content.

To ensure a seamless experience, the chain will create an AI-powered chatbot to handle common questions—with the ability to escalate to a live agent if necessary—and incorporate voice ordering via the app.

Papa Johns also plans to move to a cloud-based POS system to implement AI-driven dispatching, route optimization, and intelligent automation of certain restaurant processes.

“At Papa Johns, our aspiration is to be the best pizza makers in the business,” CEO Todd Penegor said in a statement. “Being the best means crafting great pizza and providing every single customer a superior experience along every part of their journey – from ordering and delivery to our loyalty program and Customer Relationship Marketing. Our partnership with Google Cloud will enable us to take personalization to the next level. We’re not just reacting to orders – we’re anticipating our customers’ needs and proactively providing tailored recommendations and offers. This isn’t just about convenience, it’s about creating a truly joyful and personalized pizza experience that builds lasting loyalty.”

The chain is looking to reclaim its spot as a leader in pizza tech. In 2001, it became the first national pizza company to offer online ordering. Four years later, it became the first to process online payments using a credit/debit card, and then in 2010, it was the first to launch a nationwide digital rewards program.

“PJX will bring together teams from Papa Johns and Google Cloud to elevate the experience of Papa Johns customers at nearly every touchpoint – from the moment they first crave pizza and engage with Papa Johns, all the way to enjoying the first bite of their pizza order,” Kevin Vasconi, chief digital and technology officer, said in a statement. “By building on our heritage as a tech pioneer in the pizza industry, we are embracing what has always made Papa Johns so well-loved – our commitment to Better.”

Papa Johns’ 2024 North America same-store sales declined 4 percent, year-over-year, global systemwide sales slid 3 percent to $4.85 billion (down 1 percent taking into account a 53rd week last year), and total revenue fell 4 percent to $2.06 billion (2 percent decrease with the extra week factored in). There’s been chatter of a potential takeover, refranchising, and the generally crowded workings of any turnaround project of a public company.

