McAlister’s Deli on Track to Become Billion-Dollar Brand

McAlister’s Deli wasn’t supposed to be a pandemic success story. It spent more than 30 years as a lunch and dine-in concept, with a robust catering arm. All categories spoiled by COVID’s assault on guest routines. Once reality set in, McAlister’s had to reimagine everything. The evolution, brand president Joe Guith said, of an-premises concept into an off-premises one.

The chain doubled models of service from four to eight. Introduced first-party delivery. Tableside digital ordering. McAlister’s launched a loyalty program, fortuitously, weeks before the crisis. Curbside was stood up at more than 300 stores (and beyond) within two weeks.

The aim, Guith said, was always to bridge the pandemic’s so-called “new normal” with what differentiated McAlister’s for 32 years.

And the result finds the brand on the doorstep of company history. McAlister’s has opened 22 restaurants and signed 63 franchise agreements since January. With sales returning to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2020 and gaining, the chain believes it’s on track to become a billion-dollar brand by 2024. If so, McAlister’s would mark the first under Focus Brands’ umbrella, which includes Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Schlotzsky's.

McAlister’s 500th location, fittingly, was opened Monday by its largest franchisee—David Blackburn, of Southern Rock Restaurants—in Dickson, Tennessee. Blackburn began franchising with the chain in 2011. The Dickson store is Southern Rock’s 95th, and there’s 38 more in the works.

In all, McAlister’s boasts a pipeline of more than 300 units, the company said. Longtime operator The Saxton Group, which operates 82 locations across the Midwest, recently inked a deal for 32 openings. Sun Holdings CEO Guillermo Perales expects to debut 51 over the next six years.

"We anticipate at least five new store openings each year,” Matt Saxton, co-CEO and owner of The Saxton Group, said in a statement. “Plus, we’re aggressively relocating existing restaurants to new freestanding buildings equipped with the latest features, including a pickup window for digital orders. If there’s an opportunity to provide another convenient avenue for our guests, we will go the extra mile to make that happen.”

Roughly a month ago, Focus also announced a few promotions, including elevating Mike Freeman to chief brand officer of McAlister’s. Danielle Porto Parra was named SVP of marketing for Focus’ Restaurant category; Nicolle DuBost VP of marketing at Schlotzsky’s; and Karyn Sarago SVP of marketing for the company’s Specialty division.

Freeman’s new position, in particular, was a long time coming. He spent 13 years with McAlister’s, most recently as SVP of operations. Freeman started as an assistant GM at a Bossier City, Louisiana, location and previously clocked time in casual and fine-dining concepts as well.

“From day one, I always thought of bigger and better things I’d like to do with the brand and now I have an opportunity to positively affect those changes and have a great impact,” he says in an interview with QSR.

This past year solidified McAlister’s prospects, Freeman explains. The main reason being the brand emerged with more channels of engagement than ever, and a stronger business in terms of reach. Simply, it’s a far more accessible concept.

For instance, tableside ordering, which arrived in early 2021 and is now active in north of 300 units, allows guests to skip the line and order at their seat via the app. It’s seen mobile app participation rates climb seven times what they were pre-COVID.

Freeman terms McAlister’s approach, “transactions into the expectation of convenience and our ability to deliver it.”