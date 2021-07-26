Starbird Sprints Toward Pivotal Growth Spurt

There’s rising sales, and then there’s eye-popping, explosive growth—Starbird Chicken fits into the latter.

The emerging nine-unit chain saw same-store sales skyrocket 36 percent year-over-year through the first half of 2021 and increase 75 percent compared to two years ago. That’s been the story since the pandemic first arrived. In 2020, Starbird experienced a 36 percent uptick in systemwide revenue year-over-year and “industry-leading” sales per square foot.

The red-hot pace has put the California-based brand in a position to do something it has never done before—a nationwide franchising program, set to kick off within the first three months of 2022. To grow the initiative, Starbird is partnering with Pivotal Growth Partners, which has previously assisted the likes of A&W Restaurants, Baskin-Robbins, Big Boy Restaurants, Dunkin’, Long John Silver’s, Marco’s Pizza, and Yum! Brands. One of Pivotal’s current clients, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice landed, in QSR's 2021 40/40 List and is projected to open 35 locations in 2021.

Starbird founder and CEO Aaron Noveshen says the company will look for potential operators that exhibit similar values, passion, ambition, and dedication to positivity.

“I think it's a combination of having the systems and clear brand vision in place,” says the CEO, explaining why now is the right time to franchise. “Having the unit economics that are attractive to create a win-win scenario between franchisees and the company. And I would say just the overarching momentum that is driving sales and recognition for the brand. It's ready to emerge on a national scale.”

The chicken brand’s diverse footprint features five streetside stores, two ghost kitchens, and locations in San Francisco International Airport and Levi’s Stadium—all based in the surrounding Bay Area. The growth strategy moving forward is to build more brick-and-mortar units not only in Northern California, but also Southern California. Noveshen says the first brick-and-mortar SoCal store is scheduled to debut in early 2022.

In addition, Starbird will construct ghost kitchens in clusters to meet demand and fill spaces between brick-and-mortar locations. Another ghost kitchen is expected to open in Southern California later this year. The chicken brand plans to have 11 stores open to finish 2021 and 16 to 20 by the end of 2022.

The company is supporting new store growth opportunities by raising an equity round. To date, Starbird has gathered $10 million and carries negligible debt.

“I think that what we're hearing from our investors is that Starbird is really the definition of a modern restaurant company and is able to drive superior unit level economics and have a scalability plan that is not matched by many other companies,” Noveshen says. “ … We’re literally right in the middle of fundraising as we speak today, and we're seeking the right institutional partner to join us in our next stage of growth.”