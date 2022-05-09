Portillo's Lifts Sales with Industry-Best Staffing Levels

Portillo’s restaurants earn a level of sales volume that few can match, regardless of dining segment.

The chain generated $8.3 million in AUV in the 12 months ending Q1. Stores reach $5,000–6,000 during certain hours, which “in some businesses, is a good day,” CEO Michael Osanloo said.

The success appears to grow with each new opening. Portillo’s first drive-thru-only location in Joliet, Illinois, exceeded expectations despite debuting in the “dead of winter,” Osanloo said. The chief executive also noted the St. Petersburg, Florida, restaurant (came online in April) may be the fast casual’s best opening ever.

“The consumer has been very, very strong for both of those,” Osanloo said during the company’s Q1 earnings call. “Joliet, as I think everyone knows, is a drive-thru-only concept for us. It's a triple lane drive-thru. And so it is a bit of a pilot and experiment, and it's been fantastic so far. So we think there's something there to this drive-thru-only concept. And then St. Pete, I feel like it's one of those where we did everything really well. It's in a great trade area. It is a beautiful restaurant. It reflects the local environment.”

Osanloo attributed recent performances to an aggressive training program and paying “at the very top of the market.” Labor costs increased to 27.7 percent in Q1, up from 26.5 percent last year—driven primarily by a 13 percent rise in hourly wage rates. The company expects to implement more pay hikes this year, but not to the extent it did last summer.

Portillo’s hourly turnover rate is 20 to 30 percentage points below the industry average. For perspective, Chipotle’s turnover rate skyrocketed to 194 percent in 2021, compared to 141 percent in the prior year. Meanwhile, Portillo’s remains in the low 100 percent range. The fast casual reached pre-COVID staffing levels during the first quarter.

“The key to our success, our algorithm when it comes to labor is take wage off the table as they come in and then provide fantastic culture, training, and development so that our turnover is lower than everybody else's in the industry,” Osanloo said. “That creates really great outcomes on labor.”

Osanloo didn’t have sales comparisons between fully staffed stores and those that are still behind, but he has seen upticks in guest satisfaction, order accuracy, and speed of service, which translates to better same-store sales and profitability. In March, the company achieved its highest order accuracy and customer satisfaction scores in the past 24 months.

“This is not an accident,” Osanloo said. “This has everything to do with the attention our managers and team members have been giving the overall guest experience.”

Along with improved pay, Portillo’s continues to increase labor productivity versus pre-pandemic levels. As an example, a typical restaurant uses an L-shaped production line in which the long part of the “L” is for sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, and beef, while the short side is for assembling salads. Employees decided it would be more efficient to move the salad-making operation to the main part of the “L.” There was room in the back near the drive-thru lanes.

Because of this shift, restaurants are able to use two fewer people to make salads, and there’s been an uptick in the number of items per labor hour. It’s also more convenient for customers, who had to pick up burgers and salads in two separate places beforehand.

“It's early going,” Osanloo said. “We have some creative ideas on what to do with some of that space we vacated that we think will create further efficiencies for our business. But that's one example of real tangible savings.”