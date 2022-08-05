Shake Shack's Big Bet on Drive-Thru is Paying Off

Shake Shack opened its first drive-thru in late 2021, and early numbers show why the fast casual is leaning so heavily into the order channel.

In the past four months, average weekly sales per restaurant trended above $80,000, equating to a $4.16 million annualized AUV. It’s higher than Shake Shack’s Q2 systemwide average, $76,000, which is the best mark since COVID began. The drive-thru is mixing 50 percent, consistent with Shake Shack’s targets. The chain didn’t provide frequency data, but CEO Randy Garutti did share that because of drive-thru convenience, consumers appear to be coming more often than a traditional suburban format.

Granted, it’s still early days. Six are open (Colorado, Virginia, Georgia, California, Missouri, and New York), and at least four more are scheduled to debut before the year is over. Garutti also noted drive-thru units haven’t always been fully staffed and that a few of them opened in the thick of Omicron during December and January.

“So all the data is brand new. We obviously want to be careful not to share too much data at this early stage, but we continue to be encouraged about the AUV potential, number one, which is what I led with in my comments, as well as the long-term profit and return metrics that we think we can get out of this model,” Garutti said during the company’s Q2 earnings call. “I think it's going to open up new real estate opportunities all over the country for us, could increase our longer-term [total addressable market], and we're really excited about it.”

All that to say, the potential seems promising, but more to come as Shake Shack learns how to fit the prototype in certain markets, what layout should look like, and how food flows through the kitchen. Some have been open for eight months, others just one month, meaning, Shake Shack still has to determine what seasonality looks like for these stores. Garutti said it’s difficult project where AUV will land in the long run, but the chain fully expects for it to be a significant premium compared to what a traditional Shake Shack would earned in a similar area. Financial services firm BTIG expects drive-thru stores to earn 15-20 percent higher average weekly sales than their non-drive-thru counterparts.

The CEO will be the first to admit that Shake Shack has much to study around drive-thru. He knows the chain will get some things right, but other things wrong as it builds more.

“Even in the Shacks, the six that we have, there's lots of things we wish we did different, and that will go into the learning of the next batch,” Garutti said. “And that's why we're saying today how significant our commitment will be to these 10. And the next 10, 15 at least for next year and beyond. So it's big bet. It's an important part of our future strategy, and we believe will be a healthy unlock towards a much bigger opportunity down the road.”

Shake Shack plans to open 10-15 drive-thru restaurants in 2023, but Garutti cautioned that the new format takes longer to build and is more expensive.

“We're operating in an environment of higher buildout costs, lower shack-level operating profit, and big investments in more expensive models like drive-thru,” the CEO said. “As we've noted the last couple of years, we've not changed our long-term expectations, but we know there will be Shacks that have a lower-return profile, given recent and near-term factors.”