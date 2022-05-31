Jack in the Box's Sweeping Plan to Solve Staffing

Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris knows labor still isn’t where he wants it to be. A meaningful number of stores operated at reduced hours during the chain's fiscal second quarter, and many shut down dining rooms.

Because of these pressures—along with impact from Omicron and the lapping of federal stimulus—systemwide same-store sales decreased 0.8 percent in the quarter year-over-year. Corporate comps rose 1.7 percent while franchises dropped 1.1 percent, the biggest difference being quicker and more deliberate pricing of 8.2 percent at company-run stores.

The good news is the burger chain is pulling multiple levers to enhance staffing as much as possible in the back half of 2022.

During Q2, the chain implemented a new initiative in two of its largest company-owned markets, with positive results. Methods include working with contract recruiters, leveraging direct mail campaigns and an improved employee referral program, providing premium pay for the late-night daypart, and more.

These efforts have led to a significant increase in interviews and higher retention, including a 7 percent increase in employee count in Los Angeles versus January 1 when the strategy started. Jack’s company footprint (172 restaurants) is now at 90 percent of pre-pandemic staffing levels.

The company cut impact of lost labor hours by almost half between Q1 and Q2, and the operations team is working with franchisees to follow this leap.

“We are already sharing these best practices for staffing with our franchise partners,” Harris said during Jack’s Q2 earnings call. “As everything we have achieved in these markets is translatable and scalable to others in our system.”

In addition to recruitment and retention, the fast-food brand remains just as focused on training protocols, including its certification program executed through a new online learning system. When Jack began tracking it nine months ago, the brand saw a 2 percent completion rate of training modules. Previously, the program was just for managers, but the company expanded it to all employees and hit 70 percent certification.

“Our commitment to helping our restaurant team members and managers break out of the box and reach their full potential, whether that might entail becoming a manager, a franchisee, or just having a great experience as part of one of our in-store teams, has been a part of the Jack culture for a long time, and we want to keep it that way,” Harris said. “These initiatives will help us raise the standard in all restaurants, but most notably, it will help propel evolving markets to improve performance.”

The other sticking issue for Jack is inflation’s impact on margins. Food and packaging costs for company-owned stores rose 4.8 percent year-over-year, mostly due to commodity inflation of 16.4 percent. The biggest impacts were seen in proteins, oils, and tacos. Meanwhile, labor expenses lifted 3.2 percent, largely fueled by wage inflation of 14 percent as compared to 2021.

Jack’s restaurant-level margin was 15 percent in Q1, including lower-performing stores in Oklahoma, Kansas City, Oregon, and Nashville that the company is intending to build up and refranchise. Excluding those units, margins were 18.3 percent.

CFO Tim Mullany described inflation across the P&L as “unprecedented and significant.” Jack intends to take more pricing actions throughout the year, and believes it has the room to do so, but that’s only one strategy it’s implementing to help with margin expansion.

The company invested in its operation services team, which is using new processes, equipment, and technology to remove costs from the P&L and drive topline sales with improved speed. Alongside this team is a margin task force comprising employees and franchisees. It’s purpose is to identify short-term opportunities to save costs and labor without harming the guest experience.