Taco Bell Unveils its Most Innovative Restaurant Ever

Back in March, Taco Bell hinted a franchisee was working with the brand and experts outside the quick-service sector to create an “industry-defying” drive-thru restaurant.

It wasn't an overstatement.

On Thursday, Taco Bell revealed its "Defy" concept—a 3,000-square-foot, two-story model the company said redefines what it means to be a frictionless, tech-forward restaurant.

Constructed with the digital consumer in mind, the building features four drive-thru lanes, including one traditional lane and three others specifically for mobile or delivery order pickups. There’s also digital check-in screens that allow mobile order consumers to scan their order via a QR code and pick up food through a contactless proprietary “bell-evator” lift system. During the ordering process, two-way audio and video technology enables customers to interact with employees located on the second story.

The innovative restaurant is scheduled to break ground in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, later in August and open by summer 2022.

“In 2015, we created the Taco Bell Cantina concept with an open kitchen environment in urban markets. In 2020, we introduced the Go Mobile concept much earlier than anticipated with the help of quick collaboration with franchisees just like Border Foods,” said Mike Grams, Taco Bell’s president and global COO, in a statement. “Partnering with our franchisees to test new concepts is a huge unlock of learning for us. What we learn from the test of this new Defy concept may help shape future Taco Bell restaurants.”