Wingstop Softens Inflation with Soaring Sales

Grappling with the volatility of wing costs has been quite the task for Wingstop.

Wings were as low as 99 cents per pound in 2020, but bone-in wing prices on the spot market have increased about 125 percent year-over-year—a rise fueled not so much by more chicken competitors, CEO Charlie Morrison said, but by labor shortages at plants and lower chicken hatchability rates. From what Wingstop gathered from suppliers, it expects wing prices to remain elevated for the remainder of the year.

With that said, the chain leveraged long-standing partnerships with suppliers to minimize bone-in wing price inflation to an effective 65 percent increase. In addition, Wingstop typically raises menu price 1–2 percent one to two times per year, but that could pick up in frequency and size in the coming months.

Beyond those mitigation strategies, Wingstop found a pretty simple solution to counteract the inflationary environment and keep operators happy—skyrocketing sales and booming cash flow.

Wingstop’s U.S. same-store sales rose 2.1 percent in Q2, successfully lapping last year’s record growth of 31.9 percent—that’s a boost of 34 percent on a two-year basis. Domestic AUVs increased to roughly $1.6 million, compared to $1.4 million in the year-ago period, and cash flow at the restaurant level is even stronger than when the brand previously experienced this level of wing price inflation in 2017. The momentum translated to a record 45 net new openings in Q2, an increase of 13.1 percent. The chain finished the quarter with 1,624 stores globally—1,415 domestically and 175 internationally.

“This top-line growth has provided relief from the record-high prices we’ve seen in bone-in wings, as our brand partners are able to leverage fixed costs in their P&L and maintain strong unit level economics,” Morrison said during the chain’s Q2 earnings call.

Wingstop’s digital program, which lifted to a 64.5 percent mix in Q2 versus 63.7 percent last year, has been the primary fuel of the red-hot sales. The brand has approximately 25 million customers in its database, and is on pace to push past $1.5 billion in annual digital sales. Delivery mixed 27 percent in the quarter, up from the mid-20s in Q1.

In late Q2, the company took advantage of its dominant digital presence by launching Thighstop, a virtual brand demonstrating Wingstop’s effort to use more parts of the bird amid the inflationary wing environment. The digital concept is off to a quick start after generating more than 4 billion media impressions. Morrison said Thighstop, which offers both bone-in and boneless thighs, presents zero operational challenges to kitchens since thighs take about the same amount of time to cook.