Buffalo’s Cafe Offering $1 Wings on National Chicken Wing Day

Buffalo’s Cafe, the award-winning, family-friendly wing chain, announced its annual National Chicken Wing Day deal—$1 wings.

Available exclusively for customers dining in on July 29 at participating locations, Buffalo’s Cafe will offer $1 wings, cooked to order and tossed in one of the chain’s 13 house-made sauces. Each order of world-famous wings is also served with celery or carrot sticks, and a choice of made-from-scratch bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

“We’re so grateful for the families that have been coming into Buffalos Cafe for generations and always look forward to giving back,” says Gregg Nettleton, President and Chief Operating Officer of Buffalo’s Cafe. “Get our hot deal while it lasts.”