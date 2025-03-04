Craveworthy Brands announced it will become a managing partner, investor, and stakeholder of Big Chicken, the fast casual chicken brand founded by Hall of Fame basketball player, Shaquille O’Neal. In addition to the new Craveworthy investment and management role, Big Chicken is backed by O’Neal, JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group.

Current Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern will continue overseeing the brand, working alongside Craveworthy Brands CEO and founder Gregg Majewski.

Big Chicken will join Craveworthy’s portfolio of 15 brands that operate in various culinary segments including chicken. Craveworthy said it will focus on driving long-term growth and reinforcing the brand’s “Big Flavor. Big Food. Big Fun.” guest experience.

In collaboration with O’Neal, JRS and ABG, Craveworthy will manage and provide expertise across functions such as operations, training, supply chain management, culinary development and customer service, while the brand retains its core identity.

“This one-of-a-kind opportunity truly embodies the mission behind why I founded Craveworthy—to build a full-stack platform that aligns with top brands like Big Chicken and infuses broad-reaching support through proven systems and support to thrive in the evolving restaurant industry,” Majewski said in a statement.

“I’m excited to team up with Gregg and the Craveworthy team. It’s a marriage of two BIG time talented organizations,” added Halpern, the brand’s first and only CEO, in a statement. “Gregg and I have a strong professional relationship and he’s the type of leader we’ll match with well. I feel fantastic about our future.”

Majewski continued, “As investors, managing partners and leaders in restaurant operations, we’re going to fully leverage the Craveworthy team’s deep industry expertise to propel Big Chicken to new heights, all while preserving what makes the brand so unique to its loyal guests.”

“We believe the combination of a great brand and a great operator in Gregg’s a unique opportunity for us as investors. Shaquille O’Neal himself is an iconic brand and Big Chicken will become the iconic chicken sandwich,” said Lee Larson, CEO and Founder of Everstar Asset Management.

“By applying our platform’s operational excellence and strategic growth strategies, we’re ready to take the next step in shaping Big Chicken’s bright future—expanding the Brand’s reach, elevating the guest experience and driving innovation on all fronts to ensure its continued resilience, success and legacy for years to come,” concluded Majewski.

Everstar serves as a valued strategic advisor to Craveworthy and has invested through Everstar Funds in both Craveworthy and the newly formed partnership with Big Chicken. Everstar is the manager for a private investment fund and offers actively managed portfolios for institutions and high-net-worth clients.

Entrepreneur and Super Bowl Champion Ndamukong Suh is an active investor in the newly cultivated partnership with Big Chicken and partner in Craveworthy. Suh is a steadfast believer in the Company’s vision and his commitment will help fuel its continued growth and innovation.