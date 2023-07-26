Detroit Wing Company to Offer 89-Cent Wings on National Chicken Wing Day

Detroit Wing Company is gearing up for National Chicken Wing Day with an offer of 89 cent chicken wings, available in both classic and boneless options, available at all DWC locations on Saturday, July 29 only.

In addition to the National Chicken Wing Day deal, foodies can also explore some of DWC’s newest menu options, which include mouthwatering chicken sandwiches, jumbo hand-battered chicken tenders served with a house-made tender dipping sauce, and a refreshing craft strawberry lemonade.

Since opening in Eastpointe, Mich. in 2015, DWC has emerged as Michigan’s No. 1 destination for chicken wings, chicken tenders and house-made sides, with the brand ranked among the best spots for wings by Esquire magazine, Men’s Health, Delish.com, MSNBC, and INSIDER.com. DWC was also named to QSR’s 40/40 List, ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top New and Emerging Franchises list, and in its hometown, it’s been awarded the distinction of “Best Chicken Wings” by the readers of HOUR Detroit Magazine, the Detroit Free Press and viewers of WDIV-TV/NBC Channel 4, year after year.