    Duck Donuts to Celebrate National Coffee Day with Offers to Rewards Members

    Industry News | September 23, 2021
    Duck Donut coffee.
    Duck Donuts
    Duck Donuts is giving its most loyal guests a special perk. In celebration of National Coffee Day, registered Duck Donuts Rewards Members will receive an app reward to enjoy a free medium cold brew or frappe that can be redeemed in-shop or online Wednesday, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. Guests must download and register for the app by Sept. 28, 11:59 p.m. EST.

    Keep the coffee day celebration going with the company’s coffee-inspired lineup. Enjoy the fluffy texture and buttery taste of a coffee cake donut, glazed with streusel and powdered sugar, and for a limited-time, guests can sip on a smooth and creamy coffee milkshake.

    Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

